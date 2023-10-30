ANDREW BATCHELOR: What I learned on a day out with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: What I learned on a day out with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

"To have the opportunity to get an insight into the workings of the staff and volunteers at the RNLI was an incredible privilege."

Andrew Batchelor went on a training exercise with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Andrew Batchelor
By Andrew Batchelor

For some time now I have wanted to learn more about the Broughty Ferry lifeboat station and the work they do to save lives on the River Tay and the surrounding areas.

That all changed this weekend past when I was so kindly invited by the RNLI to attend one of their training exercises on the Tay, and have a tour of the city from the boat.

This is something they rarely do and to have the opportunity to get an insight into the workings of the staff and volunteers was an incredible privilege.

I arrived at the station and met Peter Hay, the coxswain of the lifeboat station, Colin Davidson, their media officer and Janice Spence, the engagement chairperson who were all excellent and guided me during the exercise.

It was great to see background operations at the station and get to know about their fundraising initiatives and community involvement.

I then met some of the volunteers who were coming on the training exercise, and they were the kindest people.

Finding out that these volunteers have careers in different fields was just fascinating.

The volunteers I met are firefighters, postal workers and paramedics to name a few.

Andrew ready for a day on the water. Image: Andrew Batchelor

After a short briefing we walked down to the changing room and got suited up for the exercise.

It felt very special walking towards the lifeboat and I was excited to see what was to come.

We left the station and headed out towards Tayport.

The rain was drenching  but the experience was fantastic. Tayport looked lovely and as we turned arounds towards Dundee, there was a huge rainbow in the grey sky above the city.

Andrew even got to steer the lifeboat. Image: Andrew Batchelor

Up next was undoubtedly one of my favourite parts of the exercise, when we headed back into the mouth of the Tay and towards the Tay Road Bridge.

There, I got the opportunity to drive the boat in between two of the pillars and right through to the other end – it was an unbelievable experience.

If you had told six-year-old me I would be driving a boat underneath the Tay Road Bridge, I would have not believed you.

We then travelled towards the RRS Discovery and V&A Dundee where people outside  were taking pictures as we got to the shoreline.

Enjoying views of Dundee from a different vantage point. Image: Andrew Batchelor

When we went back out into the Tay the training exercise begun. We had to retrieve a fender from the river using a stick and a lifebuoy to simulate a person in the water.

The sun started to come out of the clouds as we headed towards our last stop, the Tay Rail Bridge.

I had never seen it up close in person before, so I was very excited.

What the RNLI do is so important – saving lives at sea is a challenging task and their efforts are inspiring.

To be part of the team was so special, an experience like no other.

I was lucky to get the chance to be part of the training exercise and I would love to do it all over again.

Conversation