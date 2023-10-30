Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive

The First Minister spoke to his mother-in-law, a retired Dundee nurse, on Monday morning.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

Humza Yousaf has described the “desperate” situation his Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are facing as they resort to drinking seawater.

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla had travelled to the Palestinian territory at the start of October to visit family.

Mr Yousaf – who is married to West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla – told reporters on Monday that he had spoken to his mother-in-law, retired nurse Elizabeth.

In an update on their situation he said they had run out of clean water and were now forced to drink salty water from the sea.

Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

He said: “I spoke to my mother-in-law this morning. They have run out of clean water, they now have salty sea water. That’s all they have.

“They are running out of supplies and, frankly, out of hope.”

Aid agencies say the situation in the Palestine territory has become “desperate” as only limited aid is allowed to trickle in.

On Sunday, the United Nations said thousands of people had broken into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.

They said they feared it was a sign civil order was breaking down.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla - whose parents are trapped in Gaza. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla – whose parents are trapped in Gaza. Image: PA

The Gaza Health Ministry report the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000, of which the majority are said to be mostly women and children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is now in the “second stage” of its assault in the war ignited after an incursion by the militant group Hamas.

Mr Yousaf repeated his calls for a ceasefire, adding: “My mother-in-law cannot understand why the border is not opening. She cannot understand why there is only a trickle of aid coming through.

‘There has to be a ceasefire’

“They are in a pretty desperate situation. This is about more than my mother-in-law and father-in-law. We have 2.2 million people in Gaza, the overwhelming majority of them are innocent of any crime.

“That’s why there has to be a ceasefire to allow aid in and to allow people out.”

Around 200 British nationals are thought to be trapped in Gaza, with the foreign office advising they leave via Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

However this has been impossible for much of the conflict after Israel repeatedly bombed the Palestinian side of the border.

