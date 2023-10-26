Stephen Gethins wins three-way SNP contest for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Gethins wins three-way SNP contest for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

The former North East Fife MP saw off an intriguing challenge which included Angus councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to outgoing MP Stewart Hosie.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP hopeful Stephen Gethins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP hopeful Stephen Gethins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Former Fife MP Stephen Gethins has secured SNP support to stand as the party’s candidate in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

It comes after a three-way contest for the new constituency which replaces Dundee East, seen as one of the party’s safest seats in Scotland.

Angus Council Serena Cowdy – who is married to current MP Stewart Hosie – lost out to Mr Gethins alongside renewable energy lawyer George Bruce.

The new constituency replaces much of the current Dundee East seat held by veteran nationalist Mr Hosie.

Mr Gethins, who is a St Andrews University professor, only announced his intention to run on October 3.

Party insiders suspected he would launch a bid for the seat after he held a book event in Broughty Ferry.

Viewed as an SNP stronghold, Mr Hosie has represented the seat in the House of Commons since 2005.

SNP candidates announced for Fife seats

The party also announced its candidates for two Fife seats where the sitting SNP MPs are stepping down.

Fife councillor John Beare has been selected to replace Peter Grant in Glenrothes, who also announced he was retiring.

Mr Grant said he was confident his constituents would vote SNP once again.

Meanwhile, former councillor Brian Goddall will replace Douglas Chapman in the newly created Dunfermline and Dollar seat.

Mr Chapman, who has served as an MP for eight years, said he would stand down after revealing an internal plot to oust him.

