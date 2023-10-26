Stephen Gethins wins three-way SNP contest for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Former Fife MP Stephen Gethins has secured SNP support to stand as the party’s candidate in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

It comes after a three-way contest for the new constituency which replaces Dundee East, seen as one of the party’s safest seats in Scotland.

Angus Council Serena Cowdy – who is married to current MP Stewart Hosie – lost out to Mr Gethins alongside renewable energy lawyer George Bruce.

The new constituency replaces much of the current Dundee East seat held by veteran nationalist Mr Hosie.

Mr Gethins, who is a St Andrews University professor, only announced his intention to run on October 3.

Party insiders suspected he would launch a bid for the seat after he held a book event in Broughty Ferry.

Viewed as an SNP stronghold, Mr Hosie has represented the seat in the House of Commons since 2005.

SNP candidates announced for Fife seats

The party also announced its candidates for two Fife seats where the sitting SNP MPs are stepping down.

Fife councillor John Beare has been selected to replace Peter Grant in Glenrothes, who also announced he was retiring.

Mr Grant said he was confident his constituents would vote SNP once again.

Meanwhile, former councillor Brian Goddall will replace Douglas Chapman in the newly created Dunfermline and Dollar seat.

Mr Chapman, who has served as an MP for eight years, said he would stand down after revealing an internal plot to oust him.