Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A factory worker who drove to a Perth supermarket while more than six times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.

Dominik Hoszko had been boozing heavily for four days straight and was in a “constant state of intoxication” when he decided to get behind the wheel on August 24.

The 29-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving on Dunkeld Road with excess alcohol (142mics/ 22).

Police spotted Hoszko crawling along the city’s motor mile at 11am, swerving between lanes, failing to indicate and travelling at no more than 10mph.

They followed him into the Asda car park.

The court heard Hoszko, of Dunkeld Road, was off work at the time and had spent his days drinking.

Hoszko was fined £525 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Gun loner jailed

A loner from Fife who searched online for the Dunblane school shooting and bought a pistol and live ammunition was jailed for five years. James Maxwell paid over the dark web with cryptocurrency for a Glock 17 pistol and ammunition to be delivered from the US to his home in Leven. It was intercepted in the US and Maxwell’s home was raided, with child abuse and bestiality material also discovered.

James Maxwell.
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.

Cocaine driver

A Dunfermline man has admitted driving with cocaine in his system and driving carelessly on various Fife roads.

David Milne, 44, of Pilmuir Place, pled guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A90, Queensferry Crossing, Carnegie Drive, Pilmuir Street, and elsewhere on April 3 last year.

He failed to maintain control of the car, swerved into another lane and hit another vehicle, collided with a central reservation, caused damage to his own car and continued driving while it was in a dangerous condition.

The rear offside tyre was completely deflated and the front offside tyre was extensively damaged and partially detached from the wheel, resulting in “significant loss of control”.

He also failed to comply with a red traffic signal while a pedestrian was using a crossing.

Milne also pled guilty to driving with excess cocaine in his system (19mics/litre of blood) on the same date in Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline. The specified limit is 10mics/litre.

He admitted a third charge of driving when the proportion of cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine in his system was 620mics/ litre of blood. The specified limit is 50mics.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence until November 22 to obtain background reports and banned Milne from driving in the interim.

Baby boon

A Dundee dealer caught with £40,000 of cocaine has been handed a shorter prison sentence because of his age and new baby. A sheriff told Kal Handy he was being given a more lenient sentence because he is under 25 years old and his partner had recently given birth to their child.

Kal Handy.
Kal Handy.

Blood assault

A 28-year-old Fife man has admitted assaulting a male police officer by repeatedly wiping blood from his hand onto the constable’s body.

James Codd, of Struan Place, Inverkeithing, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit the offence, which took place on February 5 last year at his home address.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until November 22 to obtain background reports.

Sheep killer

A partying young farmer struck four sheep while “doughnutting” in a field near Forfar. Joyriding Jack Elder, 22, killed two outright and paralysed two more, which were “put out of their misery” by another person later. The carcasses were then abandoned at a nearby river. Their owner has never been identified.

Jack Elder.
Jack Elder was shielded as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

