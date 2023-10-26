Ian Murray explains Raith postponement pros and cons and gives team news ahead of Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray explains Raith postponement pros and cons and gives team news ahead of Fife derby

The Rovers boss gave updates on several injured stars.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said the call-off gave his side a short-term boost. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said the call-off gave his side a short-term boost. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is enjoying a more typical week after Storm Babet wreaked havoc on the training and fixture schedule.

The Kirkcaldy club are preparing for their third Fife derby of the season after last weekend’s trip to Arbroath was postponed.

It allowed Raith to work on the fitness of some injured stars ahead of a crucial fixture.

Murray explained why the free weekend was both a blessing and a curse.

Raith manager Ian Murray said the postponement would have an effect further down the line. Image: SNS.

“In the short-term, it’ll help us,” said the Raith boss. “It gives the boys a little bit of a rest going into a busy time.

“There were a couple of injuries that we could improve, but then it’s going to catch us up again, we’re going to have to play at some point in midweek now.

“But I think with the weather being so bad, Arbroath is never an easy place to go, with that wind and rain that was coming, it was just going to be a lottery.”

Raith to assess Easton and Watson

The lay-off means Dylan Easton and Keith Watson have had an extra week to recover and both will be assessed ahead of the derby.

“Dylan was sore at the weekend end there and we were able to improve him with the game called off,” added Murray.

“It was just a bit of bone bruising, it’s always going to be sore. But structurally his knee is absolutely fine.”

Dylan Easton scored Raith’s goal in July’s Fife derby. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan has an outside chance of making it and it is hoped Jack Hamilton will resume full training at the start of next week.

Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr, meanwhile, are continuing to progress well.

Given Raith’s league position, the big games keep coming, though the Fife derby has added importance regardless of league position.

Raith boss praises Dunfermline counterpart

Dunfermline come into this one off the back of two consecutive defeats, but the Raith boss won’t underestimate the Pars after two tight encounters already this season.

“The first two have been really tight, really tight,” said Murray. “Both games could have gone either way.

“We could have won the first, they’ll argue they could have won it.

The one at East End easily could have been a draw, we got our noses in front and hung on to the lead, which was a fantastic win for us.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay were praised by the Raith boss. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I expect a really tight game, I think James [McPake] and Dave [Mackay] have done a fantastic job there since they’ve gone in.

“They’ve had a couple of poor results in their last two games, but when we’ve played them they’ve been very well organised – structurally and defensively, really hard to break down.

“They know their roles inside out and they tend to play out their game plan to the point.”

More from Football

Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath: Abject Lichties hit for six as Tangerines celebrate centenary in…
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spoke about the recent launch of Club 1883. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Barrowman on 'wave of excitement' at Raith amid Club 1883 launch
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: SNS.
Aaron Comrie urges strong Dunfermline start in 'perfect opportunity' Fife derby
Owen Stirton, left, and Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are…
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden.
Jeanfield Swifts dreaming of St Johnstone 'derby' - and boss Robbie Holden's old club…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge…
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star…

Conversation