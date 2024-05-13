Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out

A Navy man glassed a shipmate in the face, leaving him scarred, on a Christmas night out in Dunfermline.

Kyle Lund assaulted Charles Stokes in the Somewhere Else bar in the city’s Guildhall Street on December 7 2022.

The 22-year-old first offender left his victim needing stitches to two cuts around his eye.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Club assault

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Lund, of Barnsley, was employed by the Royal Navy at the time of the offence and was stationed within HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at Rosyth.

Mr Stokes is also in the Navy and stationed on the boat, which was docked to undergo repairs.

The pair were unknown to each other as they worked in different parts of the ship and both were out socialising in Dunfermline city centre on their Christmas night out, in separate groups.

At around 9.45pm they were in Somewhere Else and Lund became involved in an exchange of words with two witnesses and Mr Stokes went to intervene.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused, who had a glass tumbler in his hand, swung his hand into the face of Mr Stokes, smashing the glass near to his eye.

“The accused then ran out of the bar.

“The whole incident was observed by (one of the Navy witnesses) and was captured on the CCTV system within the bar.

“Mr Stokes noticed blood dripping from his face.”

Permanent scarring caused

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A short time later, Lund returned and informed police he was responsible for the assault.

He was arrested shortly before 10.30pm and cautioned, to which he replied: “I hit him after they said they were going to get me outside”.

Lund was later interviewed and told police he had thrown the glass at the complainer but accepted it had struck him in the face.

Mr Stokes was treated by medics at Victoria Hospital and received five stitches to a cut above his left eye.

He returned to hospital to see a maxiofacial specialist about another cut under his left eye, which needed internal and external stitches.

The fiscal added: “Mr Stokes has confirmed he has been left with scarring to the face”.

Disciplinary procedures

Sheriff John MacRitchie viewed photographs of the injuries and said they were “quite horrific in terms of the effect of you striking your fellow serviceman on the head with a glass”.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 5 to obtain background reports and Lund’s bail was continued.

The court heard Lund is facing Royal Navy disciplinary procedures following the offence.

