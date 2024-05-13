Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out

Kyle Lund smacked his rival in the face with a glass and faces disciplinary action.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kyle Lund.
Kyle Lund.

A Navy man glassed a shipmate in the face, leaving him scarred, on a Christmas night out in Dunfermline.

Kyle Lund assaulted Charles Stokes in the Somewhere Else bar in the city’s Guildhall Street on December 7 2022.

The 22-year-old first offender left his victim needing stitches to two cuts around his eye.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Club assault

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Lund, of Barnsley, was employed by the Royal Navy at the time of the offence and was stationed within HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at Rosyth.

Mr Stokes is also in the Navy and stationed on the boat, which was docked to undergo repairs.

The pair were unknown to each other as they worked in different parts of the ship and both were out socialising in Dunfermline city centre on their Christmas night out, in separate groups.

At around 9.45pm they were in Somewhere Else and Lund became involved in an exchange of words with two witnesses and Mr Stokes went to intervene.

HMS Prince of Wales on the Forth.
The pair were from HMS Prince of Wales. Image: Ministry of Defence.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused, who had a glass tumbler in his hand, swung his hand into the face of Mr Stokes, smashing the glass near to his eye.

“The accused then ran out of the bar.

“The whole incident was observed by (one of the Navy witnesses) and was captured on the CCTV system within the bar.

“Mr Stokes noticed blood dripping from his face.”

Permanent scarring caused

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A short time later, Lund returned and informed police he was responsible for the assault.

He was arrested shortly before 10.30pm and cautioned, to which he replied: “I hit him after they said they were going to get me outside”.

Lund was later interviewed and told police he had thrown the glass at the complainer but accepted it had struck him in the face.

Kyle Lund.
Kyle Lund.

Mr Stokes was treated by medics at Victoria Hospital and received five stitches to a cut above his left eye.

He returned to hospital to see a maxiofacial specialist about another cut under his left eye, which needed internal and external stitches.

The fiscal added: “Mr Stokes has confirmed he has been left with scarring to the face”.

Disciplinary procedures

Sheriff John MacRitchie viewed photographs of the injuries and said they were “quite horrific in terms of the effect of you striking your fellow serviceman on the head with a glass”.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 5 to obtain background reports and Lund’s bail was continued.

Somewhere Else, Dunfermline.
The assault happened in Somewhere Else, Guildhall Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google.

The court heard Lund is facing Royal Navy disciplinary procedures following the offence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

