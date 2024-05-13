Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones is sentenced

A Fife dealer busted at home with more than £17,000 worth of drugs and six mobile phones has been handed unpaid work as punishment.

Cameron Skelton, 25, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on February 1 last year.

Sheriff Robert More told him to do 140 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously police had acted on intelligence and searched Skelton’s home.

A drugs dog was initially used to carry out the search and the animal gave clear indications of drug related items.

Skelton, of Tinian Crescent, Newmills, was subsequently arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

Fife dealer admitted supplying cocaine

Among the discoveries were six mobile phones, seven sets of scales, numerous empty plastic bags and grinders.

The fiscal depute said £4,155 in cash was discovered along with 41g of cocaine split into individual bags, and 1.283kg of cannabis in larger, vacuum sealed bags.

Mr Hay said the cannabis recovered was valued between £9,240 and £16,030 and the cocaine was valued at £1,330.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said previously first offender Skelton had become involved in drug use for a number of years prior to police attending his home in February last year.

The solicitor said his client’s position is he was asked to store cannabis for someone else and was not aware of how much there was.

Mr McGuire said Skelton accepts, on occasions, supplying others with cocaine, primarily to those known to him.

He said his client is no longer using cocaine, has not been involved in further offending, and is keen to get back into employment.

