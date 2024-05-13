Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones is sentenced

Cameron Skelton was caught after a police raid on his home.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cameron Skelton.
Cameron Skelton.

A Fife dealer busted at home with more than £17,000 worth of drugs and six mobile phones has been handed unpaid work as punishment.

Cameron Skelton, 25, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on February 1 last year.

Sheriff Robert More told him to do 140 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously police had acted on intelligence and searched Skelton’s home.

A drugs dog was initially used to carry out the search and the animal gave clear indications of drug related items.

Skelton, of Tinian Crescent, Newmills, was subsequently arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

Fife dealer admitted supplying cocaine

Among the discoveries were six mobile phones, seven sets of scales, numerous empty plastic bags and grinders.

The fiscal depute said £4,155  in cash was discovered along with 41g of cocaine split into individual bags, and 1.283kg of cannabis in larger, vacuum sealed bags.

Mr Hay said the cannabis recovered was valued between £9,240 and £16,030 and the cocaine was valued at £1,330.

Fife dealer Cameron Skelton.
Cameron Skelton.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said previously first offender Skelton had become involved in drug use for a number of years prior to police attending his home in February last year.

The solicitor said his client’s position is he was asked to store cannabis for someone else and was not aware of how much there was.

Mr McGuire said Skelton accepts, on occasions, supplying others with cocaine, primarily to those known to him.

He said his client is no longer using cocaine, has not been involved in further offending, and is keen to get back into employment.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

