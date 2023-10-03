Ex-Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins to run for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins to run for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Exclusive: A third contender has entered the contest to replace Stewart Hosie in the new Westminster constituency replacing his seat.

Stephen Gethins wants to become an MP again at the next election.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Former SNP MP Stephen Gethins is the latest contender to announce he wants to stand in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the next election.

Mr Gethins, who represented North East Fife from 2015 to 2019, is the third hopeful vying to replace retiring SNP veteran Stewart Hosie.

The academic, who has been working at St Andrews as a professor in international relations, was known for his vocal opposition to Brexit as an MP.

‘Important election’

Announcing his decision to run, he told us: “This is a really important election.

“It’s really important to continue to make that case for independence, which is more important than ever, not least given the damage of Brexit.

“It’ll be important to have voices who have experience of that debate and discussion in what’s going to be a pivotal election.”

SNP insiders reckon Mr Gethins is the most likely candidate to win the upcoming selection contest.

He was described as being well-liked across the party.

Mr Gethins added: “Those who have encouraged me to stand are quite keen that there’s somebody with experience who can hit the ground running, both with campaigning, but also should I get elected.

Mr Gethins said the next election will be crucial. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“This is obviously something I’ve thought long and hard about.

“It’s really nice to have had so much encouragement from folk in Dundee and Angus.”

Mr Gethins – a Dundee United supporter – has strong links to the patch and a number of family members who live in the constituency.

The former MP is a close ally of SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes in Holyrood.

He will now battle against two rival SNP candidates in the hope of securing the candidacy for one of the party’s safest seats in Scotland.

Serena Cowdy is running to become a Westminster MP.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to departing MP Stewart Hosie, will be aiming to secure the party’s support.

Former SNP staff member and renewable energy lawyer George Bruce has also put himself forward.

Mr Gethins more than tripled the SNP’s vote when he first won North East Fife for the party in 2015.

Two years later he held onto the seat by just two votes, making it the closest fought seat in the UK.

In 2019, he was ousted as an MP after Wendy Chamberlain successfully regained the seat for the Lib Dems.

