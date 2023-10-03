Ex-Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins to run for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Former SNP MP Stephen Gethins is the latest contender to announce he wants to stand in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the next election.

Mr Gethins, who represented North East Fife from 2015 to 2019, is the third hopeful vying to replace retiring SNP veteran Stewart Hosie.

The academic, who has been working at St Andrews as a professor in international relations, was known for his vocal opposition to Brexit as an MP.

‘Important election’

Announcing his decision to run, he told us: “This is a really important election.

“It’s really important to continue to make that case for independence, which is more important than ever, not least given the damage of Brexit.

“It’ll be important to have voices who have experience of that debate and discussion in what’s going to be a pivotal election.”

SNP insiders reckon Mr Gethins is the most likely candidate to win the upcoming selection contest.

He was described as being well-liked across the party.

Mr Gethins added: “Those who have encouraged me to stand are quite keen that there’s somebody with experience who can hit the ground running, both with campaigning, but also should I get elected.

“This is obviously something I’ve thought long and hard about.

“It’s really nice to have had so much encouragement from folk in Dundee and Angus.”

Mr Gethins – a Dundee United supporter – has strong links to the patch and a number of family members who live in the constituency.

The former MP is a close ally of SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes in Holyrood.

He will now battle against two rival SNP candidates in the hope of securing the candidacy for one of the party’s safest seats in Scotland.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to departing MP Stewart Hosie, will be aiming to secure the party’s support.

Former SNP staff member and renewable energy lawyer George Bruce has also put himself forward.

Mr Gethins more than tripled the SNP’s vote when he first won North East Fife for the party in 2015.

Two years later he held onto the seat by just two votes, making it the closest fought seat in the UK.

In 2019, he was ousted as an MP after Wendy Chamberlain successfully regained the seat for the Lib Dems.