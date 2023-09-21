Serena Cowdy bids to replace husband Stewart Hosie for SNP in new Dundee seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serena Cowdy bids to replace husband Stewart Hosie for SNP in new Dundee seat

EXCLUSIVE: The Angus councillor is the latest to put her name forward for the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency at Westminster.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson
Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson

Retiring SNP MP Stewart Hosie’s wife Serena Cowdy is launching a bid to replace him in a newly drawn Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.

The Angus councillor is the latest nationalist to throw her hat in the ring for the patch, which takes in much of the current Dundee East area.

Mr Hosie announced in June he intends to quit as local MP at the next election after nearly 20 years in the job.

Ms Cowdy was elected as a local councillor for the Arbroath West ward in the 2022 council election.

Serena Cowdy became an Angus councillor in 2022.

It emerged in 2016 she had become romantically involved with Mr Hosie, when he was married to Dundee MSP Shona Robison, who is now deputy first minister.

Ms Cowdy had been working as a Westminster journalist at the time.

Mr Hosie stepped down from his post as the SNP’s deputy leader shortly afterwards.

The couple were later married in 2018 following Mr Hosie’s split from Ms Robison.

In July, Ms Cowdy told us it was too early to determine whether she would run to become an MP, but did not rule herself out.

Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up the new Westminster seat.

Dundee SNP councillor Lynne Short was the first candidate to put herself forward for the seat after Mr Hosie announced his intention to quit Westminster.

The Maryfield Councillor was at the centre of a major row in January when she compared the fight for transgender rights with the Holocaust.

In August, SNP activist and lawyer George Bruce became the second candidate to declare he would run for the new constituency.

Dundee council leader John Alexander ruled himself out of the running and said he is instead focused on running the city.

West End Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf, also said she does not plan to stand.

SNP stronghold

Mr Hosie’s Dundee East seat has long been an SNP stronghold and remains one of the party’s safest constituencies in Scotland.

The Arbroath and Broughty Ferry successor seat remains strongly likely to elect a nationalist MP, despite having slightly different boundaries.

Incumbent Dundee West SNP MP Chris Law previously confirmed he plans to stand again in the new Dundee Central seat.

