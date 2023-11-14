Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows

The Liverpool band, who are set to release their first album in 16 years, will travel north in March.

By Ben MacDonald
The Zutons will perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
The Zutons are set to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Indie rockers The Zutons will perform shows in Dundee and Dunfermline next year.

The Liverpool band, whose song Valerie was famously covered by Amy Winehouse, will arrive in the area in March.

They head to Dunfermline on Wednesday March 6, where they will play the town’s PJ Molloys.

They will then perform at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s Live on Thursday March 7.

The shows come as the band release their fourth album, The Big Decider.

The album was recorded at Abbey Road and has been produced by Nile Rodgers and Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie.

It has been 16 years since fans have received new music from the band, following a break-up in 2009.

They did reunite in 2018, playing across the UK to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their first album, Who Killed The Zutons?

The announcement comes after a series of gigs were confirmed in Dundee over the next few months – including Hannah Laing performing two sold out shows at the Caird Hall.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday November 24.

