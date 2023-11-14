Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows

Indie rockers The Zutons will perform shows in Dundee and Dunfermline next year.

The Liverpool band, whose song Valerie was famously covered by Amy Winehouse, will arrive in the area in March.

They head to Dunfermline on Wednesday March 6, where they will play the town’s PJ Molloys.

They will then perform at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s Live on Thursday March 7.

The shows come as the band release their fourth album, The Big Decider.

The album was recorded at Abbey Road and has been produced by Nile Rodgers and Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie.

It has been 16 years since fans have received new music from the band, following a break-up in 2009.

They did reunite in 2018, playing across the UK to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their first album, Who Killed The Zutons?

The announcement comes after a series of gigs were confirmed in Dundee over the next few months – including Hannah Laing performing two sold out shows at the Caird Hall.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday November 24.