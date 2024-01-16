Dundee United make Logan Chalmers loan decision as winger shines with Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United make Logan Chalmers loan decision as winger shines with Ayr United

Chalmers has been a star man for the otherwise struggling Honest Men.

By Alan Temple
Logan Chalmers in Dundee United action against Spartans
Chalmers may have played his last game for United. Image: SNS

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers will remain on loan at Ayr United for the rest of the season.

The Honest Men have confirmed that the deadline for United to recall Chalmers has now passed, with the Tangerines opting to allow the 23-year-old to see out the campaign at Somerset Park.

The Tannadice academy graduate has racked up six goals and three assists in 19 appearances, belying Ayr’s recent travails which this week cost Lee Bullen his job as manager. 

Chalmers’ contract with United expires this summer, meaning he may have played his final game for the club.

Terrors’ boss Jim Goodwin can call upon Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham in wide areas, while Mathew Cudjoe, new arrival David Wotherspoon and Miller Thomson provide depth.

Goodwin: Logan was frustrated

Discussing Chalmers in December, Goodwin told Courier Sport: “Logan’s done well  we’ve been keeping an eye on all the loan players we have out there.

Logan Chalmers, left, celebrates a goal with Ayr
Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers with Ayr United team-mate Ben Dempsey. Image: SNS.

“Logan was frustrated with the lack of game-time he was getting here.

“It suited us to let him go and play week-in, week-out with Ayr. He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions.

“He’s taken points off teams around us, too, which always helps.”

