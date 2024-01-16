Dundee United make Logan Chalmers loan decision as winger shines with Ayr United

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers will remain on loan at Ayr United for the rest of the season.

The Honest Men have confirmed that the deadline for United to recall Chalmers has now passed, with the Tangerines opting to allow the 23-year-old to see out the campaign at Somerset Park.

The Tannadice academy graduate has racked up six goals and three assists in 19 appearances, belying Ayr’s recent travails which this week cost Lee Bullen his job as manager.

2⃣ goals, 1⃣ assist Logan Chalmers put in a performance to remember on the Hampden turf on Friday evening ✨ Is he the Honest Men's key player right now?#cinchChamp | @AyrUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/8fYbbaNAv4 — SPFL (@spfl) September 27, 2023

Chalmers’ contract with United expires this summer, meaning he may have played his final game for the club.

Terrors’ boss Jim Goodwin can call upon Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham in wide areas, while Mathew Cudjoe, new arrival David Wotherspoon and Miller Thomson provide depth.

Goodwin: Logan was frustrated

Discussing Chalmers in December, Goodwin told Courier Sport: “Logan’s done well we’ve been keeping an eye on all the loan players we have out there.

“Logan was frustrated with the lack of game-time he was getting here.

“It suited us to let him go and play week-in, week-out with Ayr. He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions.

“He’s taken points off teams around us, too, which always helps.”