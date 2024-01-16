Roadworks set to cause disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roadworks set to cause disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath

Resurfacing work will take place north of the Cowdenbeath junction.

By Andrew Robson
The A92 northbound near Cowdenbeath.
The A92 northbound near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face lane closures and contraflow on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.

Resurfacing work on more than 950 metres of the northbound carriageway will start on Friday, January 19.

Taking place north of the Cowdenbeath junction, the works will be carried out by Amey which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland.

Drivers will face disruption throughout the resurfacing which is scheduled to last until February 2.

A92 Roadworks north of Cowdenbeath

A lane closure will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday to carry out preparatory barrier works.

The resurfacing work will then be carried out using a contraflow system between 7.30pm on Friday, January 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday, January 30.

The a92 near Cowdenbeath where roadworks will take place
Roadworks will take place on the northbound carriageway. Image: Google Maps

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound A92.

Overnight lane closures will also be in place each night from 7.30pm to 6.30am between Tuesday, January 30 and Friday, February 2 to stand down the contraflow.

The Cowdenbeath junction northbound on slip road will be closed during the contraflow.

The Lochgelly junction northbound off slip road will also be closed.

According to Amey, the resurfacing will benefit more than 16,000 vehicles each day.

