Roadworks set to cause disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath

Drivers are set to face lane closures and contraflow on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.

Resurfacing work on more than 950 metres of the northbound carriageway will start on Friday, January 19.

Taking place north of the Cowdenbeath junction, the works will be carried out by Amey which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland.

Drivers will face disruption throughout the resurfacing which is scheduled to last until February 2.

A92 Roadworks north of Cowdenbeath

A lane closure will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday to carry out preparatory barrier works.

The resurfacing work will then be carried out using a contraflow system between 7.30pm on Friday, January 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday, January 30.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound A92.

Overnight lane closures will also be in place each night from 7.30pm to 6.30am between Tuesday, January 30 and Friday, February 2 to stand down the contraflow.

The Cowdenbeath junction northbound on slip road will be closed during the contraflow.

The Lochgelly junction northbound off slip road will also be closed.

According to Amey, the resurfacing will benefit more than 16,000 vehicles each day.