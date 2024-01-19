Storm Isha: ‘Danger to life’ wind warning for parts of Fife and Stirling

Residents in parts of Fife and Stirling have been issued a “danger to life” warning as strong winds are set to batter the region.

Storm Isha will bring gusts of more than 80mph to exposed coastal parts from Sunday evening.

An amber warning has been issued from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

The warning covers southern parts of Fife and Stirling.

A separate yellow warning for wind is already in force for the wider Tayside and Fife region, along with a warning for heavy rain for inland areas.

The amber wind warning says that “injuries and danger to life” are likely in coastal areas from large waves and beach material being thrown up onto coastal roads.

There is also a chance of power cuts, some damage to buildings and disruption on the roads and trains.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday.

“The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.”

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

He added: “Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country.

“Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west.”

Forecasters have advised people to stay indoors during the period and ensure loose items, like trampolines, are secured.

Drivers have also been urged to slow down if they have to travel.

Storm Isha comes after a week of icy and snowy weather for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.