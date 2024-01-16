Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside

Snow has fallen across Tayside creating a winter whiteout in some areas on Tuesday.

In Perth, snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon with reports of several inches in some parts.

Meanwhile, in Broughty Ferry there were similar scenes as snow began to fall.

The snowfall comes as the region braces itself for further snow and ice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Our photographers, Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall were out and about to capture some of the best images on Tuesday.