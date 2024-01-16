Dundee Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside Our photographers were out and about to capture the wintery scenes across Courier Country. Snow arrives in Dundee. Harris Asquith, 5, has a snow ball fight with his brother. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson & Katherine Ferries January 16 2024, 7.53pm Share Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4867883/best-pictures-as-snow-falls-across-tayside-and-perthshire/ Copy Link Snow has fallen across Tayside creating a winter whiteout in some areas on Tuesday. In Perth, snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon with reports of several inches in some parts. Meanwhile, in Broughty Ferry there were similar scenes as snow began to fall. The snowfall comes as the region braces itself for further snow and ice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Our photographers, Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall were out and about to capture some of the best images on Tuesday. Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Snowy Craigie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Evelyn Terrace covered in snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Dog walker walks furry friend in the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Craigie in Perth was hit with the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Liam Erasmus aged 15 from Perth walks through the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Snowy in Broughty Ferry Dundee after a small flurry of snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Snow on Seafield Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Harris Asquith, 5, enjoys playing in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Aytoun, 8 and Harris, 5 Asquith play noughts and crosses in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Snow covered paths in Orchar Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Snowy weather pictures in Broughty Ferry Dundee after a small flurry of snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Snow arrives at Seafield Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Aytoun, 8 and Harris, 5 Asquith play Noughts and Crosses in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Liam Erasmus aged 15 from Perth caught out by the change in weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson