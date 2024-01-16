Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside

Our photographers were out and about to capture the wintery scenes across Courier Country.

Snow arrives in Dundee. Harris Asquith, 5, has a snow ball fight with his brother. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snow arrives in Dundee. Harris Asquith, 5, has a snow ball fight with his brother. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson & Katherine Ferries

Snow has fallen across Tayside creating a winter whiteout in some areas on Tuesday.

In Perth, snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon with reports of several inches in some parts.

Meanwhile, in Broughty Ferry there were similar scenes as snow began to fall.

The snowfall comes as the region braces itself for further snow and ice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling. 

Our photographers, Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall were out and about to capture some of the best images on Tuesday.

Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snowy Craigie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Evelyn Terrace covered in snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dog walker walks furry friend in the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie in Perth was hit with the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Liam Erasmus aged 15 from Perth walks through the snow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snowy in Broughty Ferry Dundee after a small flurry of snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snow on Seafield Road.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harris Asquith, 5, enjoys playing in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Aytoun, 8 and Harris, 5 Asquith play noughts and crosses in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snow covered paths in Orchar Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snowy weather pictures in Broughty Ferry Dundee after a small flurry of snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snow arrives at Seafield Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Aytoun, 8 and Harris, 5 Asquith play Noughts and Crosses in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Liam Erasmus aged 15 from Perth caught out by the change in weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

More from Dundee

Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Police close off Riverside Esplanade.
Riverside Esplanade in Dundee closed after loose cladding spotted on high-rise building
Dundee United Community Trust girls under-18 football team. Image: Supplied
Dundee United under-18 girls 'blindsided' after being told team to fold
Car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill.
Fire crew scrambled after car 'explodes' into flames in Birkhill
The Overgate in Dundee
Youths charged over thousands of pounds of damage to Dundee's Overgate
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee resident ordered to tear up unauthorised decking Picture shows; Lindsay Watson . Kinghorne Road . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 16/01/2024
Dundee resident facing £9k bill as council orders removal of 'unauthorised' garden decking
2
Police on Morgan Street on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police presence in Dundee street ramps up as man remains in hospital after falling…
Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison
Dundee MSP Shona Robison slams 'intrusion' over three-day ski trip with daughter
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window
James Henderson has been jailed.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen