3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office has issued three new yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

From midnight on Wednesday, large areas of Perthshire, Fife, Angus, Dundee and Stirling have been warned of icy conditions.

That warning will be in force until noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus have been told to expect snow throughout all of Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, a further yellow warning for snow and ice comes into force, covering parts of Highland Perthshire and northern fringes of Angus.

The Met Office warning for Highland Perthshire and northern Angus on Wednesday says: “Throughout this period, frequent snow showers will continue to push inland across parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland, the heaviest snowfall will likely occur in hilly areas inland from the coastlines exposed to the north to north-westerly wind.”

Forecasters say up to 10cm of snow is likely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 20cm.

Temperatures to fall below freezing

Residents in Fife, Dundee, southern Angus, Perthshire and Stirling have been told: “Following the sleet and snowfall across the region on Tuesday, which will have cleared this area by the start of Wednesday, temperatures will widely fall well below freezing.

“This will lead to the refreezing of slush and snow, and ice forming on many surfaces.”

The warning comes after the Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for Tayside and Fife between Monday and Tuesday.

Snow on Monday morning caused trains to be cancelled and the closure of the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.