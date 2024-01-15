3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The yellow warnings are in force on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
More snow could hit the region later this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Met Office has issued three new yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

From midnight on Wednesday, large areas of Perthshire, Fife, Angus, Dundee and Stirling have been warned of icy conditions.

That warning will be in force until noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus have been told to expect snow throughout all of Wednesday.

Map shows the weather warnings.
Areas of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus have been warned for snow. Fife, Dundee and southern Perthshire have been warned for ice. Image: Met Office

Then on Thursday, a further yellow warning for snow and ice comes into force, covering parts of Highland Perthshire and northern fringes of Angus.

The Met Office warning for Highland Perthshire and northern Angus on Wednesday says: “Throughout this period, frequent snow showers will continue to push inland across parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland, the heaviest snowfall will likely occur in hilly areas inland from the coastlines exposed to the north to north-westerly wind.”

Forecasters say up to 10cm of snow is likely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 20cm.

Temperatures to fall below freezing

Residents in Fife, Dundee, southern Angus, Perthshire and Stirling have been told: “Following the sleet and snowfall across the region on Tuesday, which will have cleared this area by the start of Wednesday, temperatures will widely fall well below freezing.

“This will lead to the refreezing of slush and snow, and ice forming on many surfaces.”

The warning comes after the Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for Tayside and Fife between Monday and Tuesday.

Snow on Monday morning caused trains to be cancelled and the closure of the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.

More from Dundee

Thorter Row in Dundee.
Dundee City Quay holiday let refused over 'unacceptable' impact on residents
Police near the van fire on Sandeman Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe two Dundee van fires
The data breach happened at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Woman 'devastated' after Ninewells worker twice snooped on her records
Councillor Heather Anderson and Councillor Nadia El-Nakla helped promote the initiative. Image: Dundee City Council.
Cost of Dundee City Council's Hello Lamp Post scheme revealed
3
Pothole on Finlow Terrace
'Dangerous' Dundee street littered with potholes branded one of worst roads in city
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime
Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Police seized more than 250 vehicles in Tayside in 2023. Image: Phil Hannah
Limousine, forklift, off-road bikes and scooters among vehicles seized by police in Tayside
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron
Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop

Conversation