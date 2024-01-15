Perth trains cancelled and A93 closed after heavy snowfall

Trains are disrupted and the A93 in Perthshire is closed after heavy snowfall overnight.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands all day on Monday.

But overnight the snow fell further south, prompting ScotRail to cut some train services from Perth.

A post from the train operator said: “Following the advice of Network Rail, the decision has been made to cancel some early morning services between Perth and Inverness.”

The trains affected are the 6.47am Kingussie to Inverness service, the 8.38am Edinburgh to Inverness service, which will terminate in Perth, and the 8.43am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service, which will only run from Perth to Glasgow.

There are alternative services before and after 8.38am and 8.43am, but journeys will take longer.

It comes as the A93 Glenshee road is shut at Spittal of Glenshee.

“Snow gates closed due to snow and strong winds,” posted Perth and Kinross Council.

Met Office warns of more snow on Tuesday

Snow is expected to become more widespread and disruptive on Tuesday.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across the whole day for the entire country.

It warns that some rural communities may be cut off due to the conditions.

The warning says: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”