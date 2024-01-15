Perth trains cancelled and A93 closed after heavy snowfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth trains cancelled and A93 closed after heavy snowfall

Snow has fallen further south than warned by the Met Office.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Closed snow gate on the A93 at Glenshee.
The snow gate are closed at Glenshee. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Scotland

Trains are disrupted and the A93 in Perthshire is closed after heavy snowfall overnight.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands all day on Monday.

But overnight the snow fell further south, prompting ScotRail to cut some train services from Perth.

A post from the train operator said: “Following the advice of Network Rail, the decision has been made to cancel some early morning services between Perth and Inverness.”

The trains affected are the 6.47am Kingussie to Inverness service, the 8.38am Edinburgh to Inverness service, which will terminate in Perth, and the 8.43am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service, which will only run from Perth to Glasgow.

There are alternative services before and after 8.38am and 8.43am, but journeys will take longer.

It comes as the A93 Glenshee road is shut at Spittal of Glenshee.

“Snow gates closed due to snow and strong winds,” posted Perth and Kinross Council.

Met Office warns of more snow on Tuesday

Snow is expected to become more widespread and disruptive on Tuesday.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across the whole day for the entire country.

It warns that some rural communities may be cut off due to the conditions.

The warning says: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

Conversation