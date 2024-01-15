Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime

A 33-year-old Dundee man flew into a rage and abused staff during a supermarket bust-up over a bottle of controversial energy drink Prime.

The highly-caffeinated drink promoted by YouTubers like KSI and Logan Paul, was hard to find last year in the UK as it sold out within minutes of stock arriving.

The sought-after bottle ultimately cost Sean Massey £150 as he was fined that amount for sparking a fracas in Asda in Dundee.

Convicted drug dealer Massey, from Dundee, hurled foul-mouthed and homophobic taunts at an Asda staff member.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the supermarket had limited supplies of the Prime drink at the height of the craze last spring.

Lost temper over drink

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, told the court: “There was a particular drink he was going to buy and it was in short supply.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown confirmed: “Prime.”

Mr Caird said: “Yes. He had asked where it was and there was then quite a bit of backwards and forwards.

“There were children there.

“He was buying it for his own children. He just lost his temper. He very much regrets that now.”

Massey admitted shouting and swearing and acting aggressively towards staff in the Milton of Craigie branch of the supermarket.

He admitted making sexually offensive remarks to staff during the incident on May 6 last year.

The offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Drink and drugs

Prime hydration drinks were launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI but attracted controversy because of extremely high caffeine contents.

They are not recommended for under-18s and supermarkets often check on the age of those purchasing similar energy drinks, despite having no alcohol content.

The launch of the range was hampered by supply chain issues and overwhelming demand saw bottles change hands for hugely inflated prices.

Massey was jailed for more than three years in 2013 for the part he played in a £200,000 heroin shipment into Dundee with a gang of others.

At the time, Lady Scott said: “This offence involved a relatively simple purchase and supply of a substantial amount of the Class A drug heroin.”

She told Massey that she accepted he was very much “the foot soldier” and had been acting as a look out for other gang members.

Massey was described in court as a father-of-three who worked as a scaffolder.

