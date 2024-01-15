Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime

Sean Massey got into a violent confrontation as he tried to buy the controversial energy drink for his kids.

By Gordon Currie
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.

A 33-year-old Dundee man flew into a rage and abused staff during a supermarket bust-up over a bottle of controversial energy drink Prime.

The highly-caffeinated drink promoted by YouTubers like KSI and Logan Paul, was hard to find last year in the UK as it sold out within minutes of stock arriving.

The sought-after bottle ultimately cost Sean Massey £150 as he was fined that amount for sparking a fracas in Asda in Dundee.

Convicted drug dealer Massey, from Dundee, hurled foul-mouthed and homophobic taunts at an Asda staff member.

Bottles of Prime
The dispute happened over Prime. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the supermarket had limited supplies of the Prime drink at the height of the craze last spring.

Lost temper over drink

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, told the court: “There was a particular drink he was going to buy and it was in short supply.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown confirmed: “Prime.”

Mr Caird said: “Yes. He had asked where it was and there was then quite a bit of backwards and forwards.

“There were children there.

“He was buying it for his own children. He just lost his temper. He very much regrets that now.”

Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee
Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Massey admitted shouting and swearing and acting aggressively towards staff in the Milton of Craigie branch of the supermarket.

He admitted making sexually offensive remarks to staff during the incident on May 6 last year.

The offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Drink and drugs

Prime hydration drinks were launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI but attracted controversy because of extremely high caffeine contents.

They are not recommended for under-18s and supermarkets often check on the age of those purchasing similar energy drinks, despite having no alcohol content.

Logan Paul and KSI promoting Prime in London
Logan Paul and KSI promoting Prime in London. Image: Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock.

The launch of the range was hampered by supply chain issues and overwhelming demand saw bottles change hands for hugely inflated prices.

Massey was jailed for more than three years in 2013 for the part he played in a £200,000 heroin shipment into Dundee with a gang of others.

At the time, Lady Scott said: “This offence involved a relatively simple purchase and supply of a substantial amount of the Class A drug heroin.”

She told Massey that she accepted he was very much “the foot soldier” and had been acting as a look out for other gang members.

Massey was described in court as a father-of-three who worked as a scaffolder.

