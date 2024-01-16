Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday

Snow has fallen across Tayside and Fife as the region braces itself for a plunging temperatures and further snow and ice until Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings which could see temperatures fall as low as -6 in some areas.

Large parts of Tayside and Fife has seen snow fall on Tuesday.

Significant snowfall is already affecting roads in rural areas and on higher ground.

Met Office weather warning of more snow and ice to come

Perth and Kinross Council has advised that the A93 Spittal of Glenshee to Braemar road has been closed due to heavy snow.

From midnight on Wednesday, large areas of Perthshire, Fife, Angus, Dundee and Stirling have been warned of icy conditions.

That warning will be in force until noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus have been told to expect snow throughout all of Wednesday.

Yellow weather warnings in place until Thursday

The threat of ice and more snow is expected to continue into Thursday.

Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region on Wednesday.

This is expected to bring travel disruption and some delays on the roads.

Rail and air travel is is also likely to be affected.

In more areas there is a risk of rural communities becoming cut off due to extended snowfalls, the Met Office has warned.