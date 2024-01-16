Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday

Met Office warns of frequent heavy snow showers that are likely to disrupt travel across the region.

By Neil Henderson
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Snow has fallen across Tayside and Fife as the region braces itself for a plunging temperatures and further snow and ice until Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings which could see temperatures fall as low as -6 in some areas.

Large parts of Tayside and Fife has seen snow fall on Tuesday.

Significant snowfall is already affecting roads in rural areas and on higher ground.

Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Met Office weather warning of more snow and ice to come

Perth and Kinross Council has advised that the A93 Spittal of Glenshee to Braemar road has been closed due to heavy snow.

From midnight on Wednesday, large areas of Perthshire, Fife, Angus, Dundee and Stirling have been warned of icy conditions.

That warning will be in force until noon on Wednesday.

Snow in Perth on Tuesday.
Snow in Perth on Tuesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, parts of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus have been told to expect snow throughout all of Wednesday.

Yellow weather warnings in place until Thursday

The threat of ice and more snow is expected to continue into Thursday.

Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region on Wednesday.

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This is expected to bring travel disruption and some delays on the roads.

Rail and air travel is is also likely to be affected.

In more areas there is a risk of rural communities becoming cut off due to extended snowfalls, the Met Office has warned.

 

 

