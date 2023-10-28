Transport Scotland ‘exploring options’ amid A9 Dunkeld roadworks backlash

Transport Scotland is “exploring options” with SGN to reduce the duration of the A9 roadworks near Dunkeld.

SGN is facing mounting pressure after a week of “complete chaos” as a new pipeline is installed.

In the latest blow The Enchanted Forest executive director, Nela Popovic, penned an open letter to SGN.

It pleaded with CEO, Mark Wild, to suspend the roadworks immediately.

Visitors to the Pitlochry attraction were reportedly facing three-hour delays and demanding refunds.

Those travelling on the stretch of the A9 are facing hour long queues – both northbound and southbound – on Saturday.

Ms Popovic said she was “terribly disappointed” by the lack of planning, as they faced hundreds of disgruntled customers.

‘Making a bad situation worse’

Within the letter, she stated: “I am writing to you today (Saturday) to ask that you immediately suspend the roadworks on the A9 main trunk road in light of the significant disruption they are causing, and review your planning works in the future.

“This region has been severely impacted by recent weather conditions, closing or impeding several alternative routes and the roadworks are simply exacerbating this, making a bad situation worse.”

It is now feared thousands of visitors have been unable to attend one of Scotland’s top attractions.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney has been amongst those asking for a halt to the roadworks.

He said the current situation “cannot go on” with works expected to last until March.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the idea of reducing the overall duration of the project was being looked at.

He said: “This critical SGN work to relocate the gas main has been scheduled to avoid busiest part of the year on the A9.

“Together with BEAR Scotland, we are meeting daily with SGN to explore all options to optimise traffic flows and to improve public messaging, including additional roadside variable message signs.

“Transport Scotland is also exploring options with SGN to reduce the overall project duration for works on the A9 trunk road.”