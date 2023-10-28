Transport Scotland ‘exploring options’ amid A9 Dunkeld roadworks backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport Scotland ‘exploring options’ amid A9 Dunkeld roadworks backlash

The Enchanted Forest executive director, Nela Popovic, is amongst those pleading for the works to be stopped.

By James Simpson
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Transport Scotland is “exploring options” with SGN to reduce the duration of the A9 roadworks near Dunkeld.

SGN is facing mounting pressure after a week of “complete chaos” as a new pipeline is installed.

In the latest blow The Enchanted Forest executive director, Nela Popovic, penned an open letter to SGN.

It pleaded with CEO, Mark Wild, to suspend the roadworks immediately.

Visitors to the Pitlochry attraction were reportedly facing three-hour delays and demanding refunds.

Nela Popovic. Image: Emma Davies

Those travelling on the stretch of the A9 are facing hour long queues – both northbound and southbound – on Saturday.

Ms Popovic said she was “terribly disappointed” by the lack of planning, as they faced hundreds of disgruntled customers.

‘Making a bad situation worse’

Within the letter, she stated: “I am writing to you today (Saturday) to ask that you immediately suspend the roadworks on the A9 main trunk road in light of the significant disruption they are causing, and review your planning works in the future.

“This region has been severely impacted by recent weather conditions, closing or impeding several alternative routes and the roadworks are simply exacerbating this, making a bad situation worse.”

It is now feared thousands of visitors have been unable to attend one of Scotland’s top attractions.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney has been amongst those asking for a halt to the roadworks.

MSP John swinney
John Swinney has issued a fresh call for the work to be suspended. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA Wire

He said the current situation “cannot go on” with works expected to last until March.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the idea of reducing the overall duration of the project was being looked at.

He said: “This critical SGN work to relocate the gas main has been scheduled to avoid busiest part of the year on the A9.

“Together with BEAR Scotland, we are meeting daily with SGN to explore all options to optimise traffic flows and to improve public messaging, including additional roadside variable message signs.

“Transport Scotland is also exploring options with SGN to reduce the overall project duration for works on the A9 trunk road.”

