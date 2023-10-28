Storm Babet flooding forces Dalguise Activity Centre to close until 2024

Dalguise Activity Centre has been forced to close until 2024 due to extensive damage caused by Storm Babet.

The popular outward bounds facility, used by schools and scouting groups, was flooded when the storm hit.

A section of the road leading to the centre also collapsed while several paths within the grounds were also washed away.

A week on from the storm the main building has been left with serval inches of mud while outdoor areas have also suffered extensive damage.

At the height of the storm, floodwater also deposited a mass of mud and stones several foot deep rendering some of the chalets inaccessible.

All group activity at the centre had been cancelled prior to Storm Babet, with visitors accommodated at other PGL facilities.

However some staff were still on site at Dalguise when the flooding occurred.

Images have now emerged which show the extent of the damage suffered.

The region was one of the worst hit with Dalguise suffering widespread flooding.

Dramatic drone footage captured the full extent of the flooding as Storm Babet wreaked havoc for three days.

Due to the widespread damage, operator PGL has confirmed the facility will now remain closed for the remainder of the season.

The centre is likely to remain closed until February 2024 as the clean up operation gets underway.

A spokesperson for PGL said: “The storm caused significant disruption for many people across Scotland and sadly the PGL centre at Dalguise was no different.

“The site suffered damage to buildings, pathways, and roads, which will take some time to repair.

Until then we need to keep the centre closed to visitors.

“Our operating season is due to end shortly and therefore a small number of groups are unable to visit Dalguise.

“However, I’m pleased to say we’ve either been able to host them at other PGL centres or defer until a later date and they’ve been very understanding about the reason why.

“We look forward to being back up and running at Dalguise no later than February 2024 for the start of next season.”

The centre was closed for a short time back earlier this year due to a sickness bug reported by some visitors in May.