Storm Babet flooding forces Dalguise Activity Centre to close until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet flooding forces Dalguise Activity Centre to close until 2024

New images show the extent of flood damage as roads collapsed and paths washed away.

By Neil Henderson
Storm Babet flood damage at Dalguise Activity Centre.
Storm Babet flood damage at Dalguise Activity Centre. Image: Damian Tomczyk

Dalguise Activity Centre has been forced to close until 2024 due to extensive damage caused by Storm Babet.

The popular outward bounds facility, used by schools and scouting groups, was flooded when the storm hit.

A section of the road leading to the centre also collapsed while several paths within the grounds were also washed away.

A week on from the storm the main building has been left with serval inches of mud while outdoor areas have also suffered extensive damage.

Dalguise Activity Centre suffered extensive damage during Storm Babet

At the height of the storm, floodwater also deposited a mass of mud and stones several foot deep rendering some of the chalets inaccessible.

Debris from Storm Babet flooding left across roads at Dalguise Activity
Debris from Storm Babet flooding left across roads at Dalguise Activity Centre. Image: Damian Tomczyk
Chalets at Dalguise Activity Centre blocked by several feet of flood debris.
Chalets at Dalguise Activity Centre were flooded. Image: Damian Tomczyk Date; 26/10/2023
The main house at Dalguise Activity Centre left under several inches of mud.
The main house at Dalguise Activity Centre left under several inches of mud. Image: Damian Tomczyk
One of the roads which has collapsed.
One of the roads which has collapsed. Image: Damian Tomczyk

All group activity at the centre had been cancelled prior to Storm Babet, with visitors  accommodated at other PGL facilities.

However some staff were still on site at Dalguise when the flooding occurred.

Images have now emerged which show the extent of the damage suffered.

The region was one of the worst hit with Dalguise suffering widespread flooding.

Dramatic drone footage captured the full extent of the flooding as Storm Babet wreaked havoc for three days.

Due to the widespread damage, operator PGL has confirmed the facility will now remain closed for the remainder of the season.

The centre is likely to remain closed until February 2024 as the clean up operation gets underway.

A spokesperson for PGL said: “The storm caused significant disruption for many people across Scotland and sadly the PGL centre at Dalguise was no different.

Damage to a bridge at Dalguise Activity Centre.
Damage to a bridge at Dalguise Activity Centre. Image: Damian Tomczyk.
The flooded seating area.
The flooded seating area. Image: Damian Tomczyk
Some of the damage caused by Storm Babet.
Some of the damage caused by Storm Babet. Image: Damian Tomczyk
Chalet doors blocked by several foot of mud and stones from Storm Babet flooding.
Chalet doors blocked by several feet of mud and stones from Storm Babet flooding. Image: Damian Tomczyk

“The site suffered damage to buildings, pathways, and roads, which will take some time to repair.

Centre will now remain closed until February 2024

Until then we need to keep the centre closed to visitors.

“Our operating season is due to end shortly and therefore a small number of groups are unable to visit Dalguise.

“However, I’m pleased to say we’ve either been able to host them at other PGL centres or defer until a later date and they’ve been very understanding about the reason why.

“We look forward to being back up and running at Dalguise no later than February 2024 for the start of next season.”

The centre was closed for a short time back earlier this year due to a sickness bug reported by some visitors in May.

More from Perth & Kinross

Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Transport Scotland 'exploring options' amid A9 Dunkeld roadworks backlash
Gordon Loudon -- High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Life after dark: The Perth street pastor who helped prevent a late night murder
Fillet of sea bass with a fish & seafood bisque at The Claret & Grouse in Kinross.
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Kinross
Gillian Brock on Comrie high street
Ask a local: Insider's guide to the 5 best things about Comrie
Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination
Google traffic data showing delays on the A90 at Inchture. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney claims he's being 'ignored' by gas firm in requests to halt A9…
7
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery