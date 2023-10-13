Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Perthshire village Dalguise

Drone footage shows the extent of flooding in a Perthshire village that left residents stranded and caused problems for the emergency services.

Some locals in Dalguise lost power as the village was battered by heavy rain last weekend.

And an ambulance got stuck on its way to Dalguise Activity Centre amid the chaos.

‘Bins floating down the street’

One resident said: “The water was right up to our house.

“An ambulance also got stuck on Sunday trying to get to the activity centre.

“It’s not quite the worst I’ve ever seen it, but wheelie bins were floating down the street.”

Dalguise homeowner Keith Davidson added: “The water completely flooded all the fields and was right across the road in places.

“It looks like it has also destroyed most of the fences.”

People trapped by Perthshire flooding

According to locals, two cars got stuck in the floods, with passengers having to be rescued by boat.

Meanwhile, Joan Bennett fears she may have lost her cat amid the carnage.

She said: “I haven’t seen my Tabby cat Jacob since and I fear he may have washed away.

“I was marooned in my house for almost three days at the top of the village.

“The flooding was as high as 5ft in places.”

Farm track destroyed by flooding

The force of the river during the floods also completely destroyed a farm track, leaving residents “stuck” with no other access for vehicles.

Others claimed they were without power during the heavy rain.

One affected local said: “When the water bursts its banks it comes up across the road.

“It’s just washed most of the road away and created these massive craters.

“There’s no other way for vehicles to get in or out.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the local authority claimed they had ‘no time’ to close the North Inch floodgates despite a warning two days earlier.

Since, residents have slammed remarks made by the council chief and accused the authority of making a “litany of excuses”.