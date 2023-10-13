Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Perthshire village Dalguise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Perthshire village Dalguise

Parts of Dalguise were submerged by flooding on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
Footage shows the extent of the flooding in Dalguise, Perthshire
Footage shows the extent of the flooding. Image: Keith Davidson @ Iarann Forge

Drone footage shows the extent of flooding in a Perthshire village that left residents stranded and caused problems for the emergency services.

Some locals in Dalguise lost power as the village was battered by heavy rain last weekend.

And an ambulance got stuck on its way to Dalguise Activity Centre amid the chaos.

‘Bins floating down the street’

One resident said: “The water was right up to our house.

“An ambulance also got stuck on Sunday trying to get to the activity centre.

“It’s not quite the worst I’ve ever seen it, but wheelie bins were floating down the street.”

Dalguise homeowner Keith Davidson added: “The water completely flooded all the fields and was right across the road in places.

“It looks like it has also destroyed most of the fences.”

People trapped by Perthshire flooding

According to locals, two cars got stuck in the floods, with passengers having to be rescued by boat.

Meanwhile, Joan Bennett fears she may have lost her cat amid the carnage.

The road through the village was submerged during the floods in Perthshire
The road through the village was submerged during the floods. Image: Keith Davidson @ Iarann Forge
Dalguise underwater in Perthshire
The river rushed through Dalguise. Image: Keith Davidson @ Iarann Forge

She said: “I haven’t seen my Tabby cat Jacob since and I fear he may have washed away.

“I was marooned in my house for almost three days at the top of the village.

“The flooding was as high as 5ft in places.”

Farm track destroyed by flooding

The force of the river during the floods also completely destroyed a farm track, leaving residents “stuck” with no other access for vehicles.

Others claimed they were without power during the heavy rain.

One affected local said: “When the water bursts its banks it comes up across the road.

“It’s just washed most of the road away and created these massive craters.

A farm track was destroyed by the flooding in a Perthshire village
A farm track was destroyed by the flooding. Image: Andrew Robson/ DC Thomson

“There’s no other way for vehicles to get in or out.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the local authority claimed they had ‘no time’ to close the North Inch floodgates despite a warning two days earlier.

Since, residents have slammed remarks made by the council chief and accused the authority of making a “litany of excuses”.

Conversation