Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Rain and snow could cause disruption across Tayside, Fife and parts of Stirlingshire this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering most of the region between midnight and 12pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster says travel could be disrupted with snow falling over high ground.

The warning covers Angus, Perth and Kinross, Dundee, most of Fife and parts of Stirlingshire.

Up to 45mm of rain is expected to fall widely over Angus and Fife as the weather band moves across Scotland.

The Met Office alert says there is a small chance of power cuts and that other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.

There is also a chance that rural communities could be cut off.

Where flooding occurs, there could be cancellations to train and bus services.

Road conditions may also be affected by rainfall.

The warning adds that there is a small chance of travel delays due to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delays or cancelled rail and air travel.