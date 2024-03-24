Best pictures from Kinross-shire and Glenfarg community spirit display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Kinross-shire and Glenfarg community spirit display

The Kinross-shire and Glenfarg Better Place to Live fair highlighted the wealth of groups and activities in the area

By Morag Lindsay
Children gathered around a glowing model of the moon
The Aero Space Kinross exhibit was a big draw at the Kinross-shire and Glenfarg Better Place to Live Fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

All roads led to Kinross on Saturday as the community showcased its enormous range of groups, services and activities.

The Kinross-shire and Glenfarg Better Place to Live Fair featured around 80 stalls.

Exhibitors came from across the area, and the Loch Leven Community Campus was packed with visitors throughout the day.

Stallholders included the Glenfarg Community Transport Group, CHAS, Kinross Show, the local allotments group and the Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme, which was recently honoured for four decades of volunteering.

The fair also featured craft activities and games for children, a bouncy castle, tours of Kinross High School and exhibitions by Kinross Camera Club, Kinross & District Art Club and Arts@St Paul’s.

Aero Space Kinross ran a Planetarium, local youth group KYTHE hosted a drop-in, and visitors enjoyed musical performances and sports ‘come and try’ sessions.

Two little girls at a craft table at the Kinross-shire and Glenfarg better place to Live Fair
Youngsters got stuck in to the activities. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Older man in yellow shirt and hat with a yellow raffle ticket
The fair had something for all ages. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Organiser Pauline Watson said it had been a wonderful celebration of Kinross community spirit.

“It’s been brilliant to see so many people coming out in support,” she said.

“We’re really lucky in Kinross-shire to have so much going on, and this is just a great way to let everyone know about what’s available in our community.”

The celebration was officially opened by Kinross-born and bred radio and TV presenter Gordon Smart, whose family still live locally.

Here are some of the best photos from the day:

Small curly haired boy in dungarees with toy tractor
Matthew Chadwick, 3, was enchanted by the tractors at the Kinross Show stand at the Better Place to Live fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Men playing football at Kinross community football pitches
Football and other sports were on display outside Loch Leven Community Campus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Two woman and a little girl at a tombola stand at the Kinross event
All smiles in Kinross at the Better Place to Live fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Woman and little girl making paper mouse at the Kinross better Place to Live fair
Crafting was popular with families Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Two people playing guitar and violin at the Kinross event
Kinross-shire is home to a wealth of musical talent. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Trishaw rider carrying two passengers in the Loch Leven community campus courtyard
Kinross Trishaws were happy to demonstrate their service. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Children around an illuminated model of a planet
Aero Space Kinross is inspiring the astronauts of the future. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Woman painting at the Kinross Better Place to Live fair
Sheila Marshall from the Kinross and District Art Club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds at the event in Loch Leven Community Campus
The Kinross-shire and Glenfarg Better Place to Live fair was packed throughout the day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Young boy trying Army reaction test watched by his family at the Kinross event
A budding soldier tests his reactions on the Army display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Three older people playing cricket in gymnasium
Fun and games at the cricket demonstration in Loch Leven Community Campus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Older gent turning over large playing cards on a game board
The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme held a fundraising ‘Play Your Cards Right’ game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

