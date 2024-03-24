Best pictures from Kinross-shire and Glenfarg community spirit display

All roads led to Kinross on Saturday as the community showcased its enormous range of groups, services and activities.

The Kinross-shire and Glenfarg Better Place to Live Fair featured around 80 stalls.

Exhibitors came from across the area, and the Loch Leven Community Campus was packed with visitors throughout the day.

Stallholders included the Glenfarg Community Transport Group, CHAS, Kinross Show, the local allotments group and the Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme, which was recently honoured for four decades of volunteering.

The fair also featured craft activities and games for children, a bouncy castle, tours of Kinross High School and exhibitions by Kinross Camera Club, Kinross & District Art Club and Arts@St Paul’s.

Aero Space Kinross ran a Planetarium, local youth group KYTHE hosted a drop-in, and visitors enjoyed musical performances and sports ‘come and try’ sessions.

Organiser Pauline Watson said it had been a wonderful celebration of Kinross community spirit.

“It’s been brilliant to see so many people coming out in support,” she said.

“We’re really lucky in Kinross-shire to have so much going on, and this is just a great way to let everyone know about what’s available in our community.”

The celebration was officially opened by Kinross-born and bred radio and TV presenter Gordon Smart, whose family still live locally.

Here are some of the best photos from the day: