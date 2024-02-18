Glenfarg community bus pioneers launch all-new Perth-Kinross service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenfarg community bus pioneers launch all-new Perth-Kinross service

The Glenfarg community transport group's bus to Kinross proved such a hit it's now branching out towards Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Glenfarg bus at bus stop in Perth
Perth residents are getting used to seeing the Glenfarg bus on the city streets. Image: Glenfarg Community Transport Group.

There’s no stopping Glenfarg’s community bus group.

A year on from the successful launch of its own service to Kinross, the village is now running a five-vehicle fleet of coaches.

And the Glenfarg Community Transport Group has just added a whole new route to its schedule.

The service connects Perth to Kinross, running hourly with stops at Glenfarg and Bridge of Earn.

Buses leave Kinross from 8.45am-3.45pm, with return services departing from Mill Street and Scott Street in Perth.

The new route has only been going for a few weeks. But already, it has carried close to a thousand passengers.

And now Glenfarg’s bus pioneers are eyeing other towns and villages with a view to opening up more transport links in future.

Glenfarg Community transport Group members in front of their mini bus.
Glenfarg residents are now at the wheel of an expanding bus enterprise. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Glenfarg Community Transport Group chairman (and volunteer driver) Drew Smart says the team have been delighted by the success of their latest experiment.

“It’s been great,” he said.

“As we expected, people are just as keen to use the bus to get to Perth as they were to Kinross.

“The numbers are rising all the time. And we’re picking up more and more passengers in between.”

Glenfarg bus group’s route to success

The Glenfarg bus experiment came about by happy accident.

Faced with the loss of the commercial 55 bus service to Kinross, they decided to to launch their own last year.

Drew Smart
Drew Smart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The village already had a community minibus to take groups on outings.

So, the Glenfarg Community Transport Group entered a Public Social Partnership (PSP) with Perth and Kinross Council and started an hourly timetable of services throughout the day, six days a week.

The venture was an immediate success.

Passenger numbers in both directions are far in excess of what they were before.

And because it’s a community enterprise, it can provide what it calls a “wiggly” service, detouring to locations that aren’t strictly on the route, or picking up and dropping off people with mobility issues at places that suit them.

Glenfarg bus number plate GF55 BUS
The numbers are adding up for the Glenfarg bus group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The group – a registered charity – now runs the two key bus services, as well as providing school transport and community outings, with a mix of salaried drivers and volunteers.

‘A social service, not a bus service’

Glenfarg is being held up as a model for sustainable rural transport across the country.

And every bit as important are the health benefits.

The group say it’s not so much a bus service as a social service.

Some people hop on for company. The aisles frequently ring with laughter.

And Drew says it’s amazing how many cares have been shed on the short ride to the next town.

“That might seem like the softer side of what we do, but it’s probably the most important part,” he said.

