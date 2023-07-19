Kinross space museum plan secures £1.6 million funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross space museum plan secures £1.6 million funding

The ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross will be transformed into a 'must-visit' tourist attraction.

By Rob McLaren
The former RAF Balado Bridge site is set to become a space museum. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents.
The former RAF Balado Bridge site is set to become a space museum.

Plans to create a new space and aviation museum in Kinross have taken a major step forward with £1.6 million of UK Government funding approved.

Aero Space Kinross plans to turn the ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato spy base at Balado Bridge into a new space and flight-themed visitor attraction.

Now the group’s business case had been successful. Funding of £1.6 million from the UK Government has been officially approved by the Tay Cities Region Deal Joint Committee.

This will enable it to purchase the building at  which was on the market for £950,000, and progress planning permission.

It follows another successful fundraising campaign. Bonds offering a 5% return were offered to members of the public. This raised another £250,000.

What will Aero Space Kinross museum contain?

The ambition is to create a must-visit attraction that will attract families from across central Scotland and beyond.

It would include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

There will be exhibits for major space companies such as NASA, Space X and Virgin Galactic, along with a planetarium, interactive globe and challenger centre.

The former RAF station at Balado Bridge in Kinross will become a space museum. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents.

The venue will incorporate a fixed dome planetarium, exploring the universe through modern and interactive tools and technologies.

It will be an “interactive, fun, educational and inspirational” experience.

It will also have flight simulation, outstanding exhibits showcasing aviation and highlighting aerospace exploration.

Utilisation of existing buildings will help minimise carbon impacts as will conversion of existing fossil fuel-based energy sources to renewables.

The gatehouse building – currently in use as dog kennels – will become an education facility.

Project ambitions

Aero Space Kinross hopes it will encourage young people into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities.

Chairman of Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust Alisdair Stewart said: “It comes shortly after our successful ASK bond offer campaign, where we raised £250,000.

“We are now well on our way to making this a project a reality and are fully focused on securing the further funds needed to progress the project.”

The museum is planned for the old ‘golf ball’ Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Aero Space Kinross is achieving the first steps in its mission to deliver a unique and exciting new visitor attraction and science centre.

“This will educate young people and encourage them explore new horizons, while creating jobs and bringing investment to the region.”

