Kinross space museum plan secures £1.6 million funding

Plans to create a new space and aviation museum in Kinross have taken a major step forward with £1.6 million of UK Government funding approved.

Aero Space Kinross plans to turn the ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato spy base at Balado Bridge into a new space and flight-themed visitor attraction.

Now the group’s business case had been successful. Funding of £1.6 million from the UK Government has been officially approved by the Tay Cities Region Deal Joint Committee.

This will enable it to purchase the building at which was on the market for £950,000, and progress planning permission.

It follows another successful fundraising campaign. Bonds offering a 5% return were offered to members of the public. This raised another £250,000.

What will Aero Space Kinross museum contain?

The ambition is to create a must-visit attraction that will attract families from across central Scotland and beyond.

It would include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

There will be exhibits for major space companies such as NASA, Space X and Virgin Galactic, along with a planetarium, interactive globe and challenger centre.

The venue will incorporate a fixed dome planetarium, exploring the universe through modern and interactive tools and technologies.

It will be an “interactive, fun, educational and inspirational” experience.

It will also have flight simulation, outstanding exhibits showcasing aviation and highlighting aerospace exploration.

Utilisation of existing buildings will help minimise carbon impacts as will conversion of existing fossil fuel-based energy sources to renewables.

The gatehouse building – currently in use as dog kennels – will become an education facility.

Project ambitions

Aero Space Kinross hopes it will encourage young people into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities.

Chairman of Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust Alisdair Stewart said: “It comes shortly after our successful ASK bond offer campaign, where we raised £250,000.

“We are now well on our way to making this a project a reality and are fully focused on securing the further funds needed to progress the project.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Aero Space Kinross is achieving the first steps in its mission to deliver a unique and exciting new visitor attraction and science centre.

“This will educate young people and encourage them explore new horizons, while creating jobs and bringing investment to the region.”