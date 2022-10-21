Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum

By Emma Duncan and Amie Flett
October 21 2022, 10.39am Updated: October 21 2022, 2.36pm
The former RAF station at Balado Bridge. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents.
A distinctive ex-Nato spy base in Kinross could become a new space and flight-themed visitor attraction.

Built on the former RAF Balado Bridge site, the golf-ball shaped Balado Satellite Ground Station houses a now-inactive Nato Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) early warning radar.

It was put up for sale in 2020 for £750,000, and is currently on the market for £950,000.

New visitor attraction at Kinross Nato spy base

Now, Aero Space Kinross is hoping to create a new museum at the site.

Creating the facility has been the organisation’s goal for a number of years.

As part of the Tay Cities Deal, Aero Space Kinross was awarded £1.5million in principle for a “space technology tourism hub“.

Inside the Balado station. Image:  Amazing Results Estate Agents.

A detailed business case is still to be approved before money is handed over and work can continue, including applying for planning permission and purchasing the site.

It will be combined with other funding sources to pay for the project and the work that will be done.

Plans for state-of-the-art centre

Early plans show the building would be transformed into a new state-of-the-art centre.

It would include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

There will be exhibits for major space companies such as NASA, Space X and Virgin Galactic, along with a planetarium, interactive globe and challenger centre.

The facilities will be turned into an education facility if plans are approved. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

The gatehouse building – currently being used as dog kennels – would be turned into an education facility with a classroom and outdoor areas.

The iconic golf ball-shaped radar dome will be protected.

Alisdair Stewart, chairman of Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust, said: “This is something I have been working on since November 2013 and there is still more to be done.

“We pitched into the Tay Cities Deal for funding a few years ago and are just waiting on everything being approved before we can progress.

“We completed a ‘build a plane’ project with Kinross High School, which has been flying since then.

“Flight and space are going to be key themes. The attraction won’t be a place for people to see old planes, it will be about the here and now and hands-on interaction.

“The site is filled with an amazing and interesting Cold War history and we would make sure to tell that as well.

“The buildings at the Balado site have been lying empty for 15 years and we are very excited to hopefully bring them back to life.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented