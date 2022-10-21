Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A distinctive ex-Nato spy base in Kinross could become a new space and flight-themed visitor attraction.

Built on the former RAF Balado Bridge site, the golf-ball shaped Balado Satellite Ground Station houses a now-inactive Nato Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) early warning radar.

It was put up for sale in 2020 for £750,000, and is currently on the market for £950,000.

New visitor attraction at Kinross Nato spy base

Now, Aero Space Kinross is hoping to create a new museum at the site.

Creating the facility has been the organisation’s goal for a number of years.

As part of the Tay Cities Deal, Aero Space Kinross was awarded £1.5million in principle for a “space technology tourism hub“.

A detailed business case is still to be approved before money is handed over and work can continue, including applying for planning permission and purchasing the site.

It will be combined with other funding sources to pay for the project and the work that will be done.

Plans for state-of-the-art centre

Early plans show the building would be transformed into a new state-of-the-art centre.

It would include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

There will be exhibits for major space companies such as NASA, Space X and Virgin Galactic, along with a planetarium, interactive globe and challenger centre.

The gatehouse building – currently being used as dog kennels – would be turned into an education facility with a classroom and outdoor areas.

The iconic golf ball-shaped radar dome will be protected.

Alisdair Stewart, chairman of Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust, said: “This is something I have been working on since November 2013 and there is still more to be done.

“We pitched into the Tay Cities Deal for funding a few years ago and are just waiting on everything being approved before we can progress.

“We completed a ‘build a plane’ project with Kinross High School, which has been flying since then.

“Flight and space are going to be key themes. The attraction won’t be a place for people to see old planes, it will be about the here and now and hands-on interaction.

“The site is filled with an amazing and interesting Cold War history and we would make sure to tell that as well.

“The buildings at the Balado site have been lying empty for 15 years and we are very excited to hopefully bring them back to life.”