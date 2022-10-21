Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval

By Gavin Harper and Stephen Eighteen
October 21 2022, 11.29am Updated: October 21 2022, 4.44pm
Aviva offices, Pitheavlis, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aviva offices, Pitheavlis, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Controversial plans for a wind turbine taller than the Wallace Monument at the Perth headquarters of Aviva have been approved.

The insurance giant has been granted planning permission to build a 77-metre turbine at its office at Pitheavlis, in the south west of the city.

It will be adjacent to the overflow car park at the site.

The turbine will be 10 metres taller than the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

The turbine means that, when combined with existing solar and battery technology, 100% of Pitheavlis electricity demand will be met through renewable energy.

The turbine, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023, will generate up to 58.2m kWh over 25 years delivering an annual carbon emission saving of 386 tonnes.

Aviva turbine
How the 77-metre turbine at Aviva’s Perth headquarters might look.

This is equivalent to the electricity required to power over 680 homes per year.

Any surplus energy generated will go to the on-site battery storage for later use or be exported to the grid.

When conditions don’t allow the turbine to run, any energy taken from the grid will be from renewable sources.

Aviva commitment to tackle climate change

Group general counsel and company secretary Kirsty Cooper said “The approval of this application is testament to Aviva’s ongoing commitment to tackle climate change.

“It is also a proud moment for colleagues in Perth.

“They have worked hard to see the office generate up to 100% of the electricity it needs to serve our customers and support Perth and Kinross Council in achieving their environmental aspirations.”

In addition to the turbine, the Pitheavlis site has implemented a range of energy efficiency initiatives.

These include

  • Installing a combined solar carports and energy storage facilities. They produce enough power to take the site off the energy grid for five hours each day
  • Installing 50 EV charging stations
  • Upgrading plant equipment and controls, LED lighting, and installing air-source heat-pumps.

The idea of a turbine on the site was first mooted in 2018 but was knocked back in 2020  after concerns were raised by Historic Environment Scotland about the impact of the turbine on the company’s A-listed building.

In the original plans, the turbine was located directly behind the office building.

Under the new proposals, the structure will be built 200m east of the offices.

MP for, others against

The planning consultation yielded 24 people in support and four objections.

One of those in favour was Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire.

He suggested that the relocation of the turbine would reduce the impact on the listed building.

The MP wrote: “Aviva is one of the largest employers in Perth and their commitment to ‘act now on climate change’ and significantly reduce their carbon footprint is important.”

One of the objectors, Michael Shewry, claimed noise pollution from the development had been “underplayed”.

He wrote: “There are numerous reports of unpleasant, low frequency noise being experienced at distances somewhat greater than 500m.

“I am surprised that Aviva would risk the health of its employees in this way.”

Fellow objector Robert Sinclair had concerns that M90 drivers would be distracted by the turbine.

And William Kynoch Parnell felt the scheme would “spoil the looks of the city”.

He wrote: “It will also affect the views from various properties and may reduce their value.”

