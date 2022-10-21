Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom

By Brian Stormont
October 21 2022, 11.45am
Ken’s pork with chu hou sauce. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.
Ken’s pork with chu hou sauce. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

Authentic Chinese sauce brand Lee Kum Kee and celebrity chef Ken Hom, CBE, have created a new series of Chinese Wisdom-inspired recipes.

The recipes have been created to help us make healthier, more affordable seasonal home-cooked alternatives to takeaways and ready meals at home.

Mr Hom said: “New research shows that Brits love Asian food and want to spend less, though they can feel intimidated about where to start when it comes to Asian cooking.

Ken Hom with his ‘Ken’s Braised Cauliflower with Oyster Sauce’. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

“So, I’ve developed five new seasonal recipes, inspired by Chinese Wisdom, as a healthier and more affordable alternative to takeaways and ready meals, helping you to enjoy bigger flavours for less with Lee Kum Kee.”

Chinese Wisdom holds the belief that our bodies should always be in balance and in harmony. This can be done by eating nourishing foods, which are warming, cooling, or neutral, depending on what our body may need or benefit from at that point in time.

Essentially, Chinese Wisdom simply encourages us to be more present and in tune with our body, nourishing it with exactly what it needs so that we may live happy, balanced, healthy and fulfilled lives.

Ken Hom. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

All recipes use seasonal ingredients and have been developed as a healthier, more affordable alternative to takeaways or ready meals.

The recipes come in at £1.20 per person or less, and each meal is designed to feed a family of four, costing less than £5, based on prices from Sainsbury’s in September.

The recipe below provides a quick and simple way to enjoy pork.

Chu hou sauce gives the dish a complex flavour with a hint of barbecue. With a salad or steamed rice, it would be a perfect family meal.

Ken’s pork with chu hou sauce

(Serves 4)

Ken’s pork with chu hou sauce. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

Ingredients

  • 400g pork tenderloin fillet (£2.79)
  • 2 tsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce (4p)
  • 3 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Chinese Five-Spice (chu Hou) sauce (42p)
  • 2 tsp cornflour (1p)
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil (5p)
  • 1 small red onion, finely sliced (9p)
  • 1 red, yellow or orange pepper, cored and cut into chunks (48p)
  • 1 spring onion, trimmed and finely sliced (7p)

Method

  1. Slice pork into 2cm thick slices and place in a bowl.
  2. Add the soy sauce, Chinese Five-Spice (chu Hou) sauce and cornflour. Mix well and let the slices steep in the marinade for 15 minutes.
  3. Heat wok or large frying pan over high heat until it is very hot. Add the oil. When very hot and slightly smoking, add the marinated pork and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden on the edges.
  4. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the pork to a plate.
  5. Return the wok to the heat, add the onions and peppers and stir-fry for another two minutes.
  6. Finally, return the pork to the wok along with the sauce and mix well for a minute.
  7. Toss in spring onions and serve.

Recipe total: £3.95; serve with white rice 60p; full meal cost: £4.55 (£4.75 inc energy); cost per person inc energy: £1.19.

