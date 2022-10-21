Warning over Enchanted Forest ticket scam in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning over Enchanted Forest ticket scam in Perthshire

By Michael Alexander
October 21 2022, 12.00pm
Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Enchanted Forest

Organisers of The Enchanted Forest have appealed to the public to go through the official ticket sales route when buying or re-selling tickets for the award winning show, to avoid being scammed.

The Enchanted Forest, which launched on September 29 at the Faskally Woods, Pitlochry, and runs until October 30, has an official “Fan to Fan Marketplace” service which allows the re-sell of tickets through an official channel.

Organisers are encouraging fans to use this official route, which is operated by the event’s official ticketing agent, SEE Tickets, rather than buy tickets privately online, to avoid being conned.

Previous scams

In the past, a handful of customers have unwittingly lost out to online fraudsters who have promised to sell on e-tickets in exchange for money to be sent via PayPal Gifts, who have then not fulfilled their promise or have provided tickets which had already been scanned and were no longer valid.

A spokesperson for The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “If you can no longer make the event, and need to resell your ticket, please do not try to sell tickets privately on Facebook or Gumtree as this encourages scammers to target the event selling fake tickets.

“We will respond to any such post with official fan to fan marketplace details in order to protect our audience from falling victim to such fraud.

A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest. Image: Enchanted Forest

“Instead, please visit our Fan-to-Fan Marketplace service which will allow you to re-sell your tickets safely and securely and avoid being targeted by scammers.

“Sadly, this kind of fraud has happened in the past, and continues to be an issue for events up and down the country, and we are trying to clamp down on this issue to protect our visitors.

“We want to avoid any Enchanted Forest fans not being able to access and enjoy the event because they’ve been so desperate to purchase tickets that they’ve fallen foul of some very sophisticated scams.”

Official ticket resell channels

Anyone no longer able to make the event and wishing to resell their tickets, is asked by organisers to go through the official “Fan to Fan Marketplace” service, which can be accessed at https://enchantedforest.seetickets.com/content/fan-to-fan.

Tickets for the show, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary, can still be purchased via the Enchanted Forest website: https://www.enchantedforest.org.uk/

