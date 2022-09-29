[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Enchanted Forest opens tonight – and here is a sneak peek at what you can expect.

The Courier was last night among the guests given access to the light and sound show that is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary.

A record 85,000 visitors are expected for the month-long autumn event, which returns for the first time since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

And the good news for those coming to Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods is that the show is as magical as ever.

Soundtrack features huge choirs

This year’s event, which runs from September 29 to October 30, is inspired by the hopeful public mood of togetherness after the relaxation of restrictions.

Visitors will get to play on an oversized 303 machine (an interactive multimedia installation) and will be reminded through lights, colours, music and spoken word of how lucky we are to spend our lives together.

The aim is that they will come out of the forest a tiny bit closer, to each other, and to everything around.

The show blends light, video, and sound to bring the forest to life.

The Together soundtrack celebrates the human voice, featuring pieces with a single narrator to huge choirs.

Epic Hollywood orchestras

Show composers and sound designers Jon Beales and Rachel Cullen have worked together with long-time collaborator RJ McConnell to present original pieces that utilise a range of instruments, from dreamy synths to epic Hollywood orchestras.

This year’s sound design is bigger than ever with pieces mixed in cinematic surround sound by engineers Marcin Buczek and Allan ‘Hef’ Forsyth.

The show is led by event management agency Wavemakers Live.

The event production has been steered by a freshly appointed board of trustees at The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

These include marketing director Debbie Hutchinson, chartered accountant Karen Smith, charity governance and fundraising consultant Mhairi Cameron and investment services director at Aegon UK, Gill Baker.

‘Joy in the faces’ of first visitors

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “This year’s event includes all the innovation and showstopping moments that we have come to expect from our creative partners.

“It has been fantastic to see the joy in the faces this evening of our first visitors as they have walked around the woods and immersed themselves in the Enchanted Forest experience.”

