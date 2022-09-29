Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have announced the signing of Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan from Livingston.

The 26-year-old has joined up with Dick Campbell’s Lichties for the rest of the season, with the Premiership side having the option to recall him in January.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate in the centre of defence, becomes the Angus side’s 10th summer signing ahead of the domestic loan deadline at midnight on Friday.

‘Physical’ player

Bitsindou initially joined Livi in May from KSK Lierse Kempenzonen on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

At the time, boss David Martindale described the 6ft 4in midfielder as bringing “physicality” to the side.

“He is very athletic and covers the ground well. He can look after the ball and has played enough football at a decent level to suggest the adaptation period should be relatively quick.”

Bitsindou is a product of the Anderlecht youth system and has had spells in across Europe in Switzerland, Serbia and Belgium.

3024. Scott BITSINDOU 11/05/96 – CGO Prem Debut: 07/08/22 – Dundee United 0-1 LIVINGSTON – sub (90 mins). pic.twitter.com/Qh0vk9xPpX — Scottish Premiership Players (@scotpremplayers) August 7, 2022

Although born in Brussels, he has represented Congo at international level.

He earned his first cap for his country playing centre back in a 1-1 draw against Namibia in their World Cup qualifier last year.

He was also an unused substitute in their following match with Senegal.

So far this season, Bitsindou has featured six times for the Lions.

He made a brief cameo appearance in the 1-0 win over Dundee United but has largely featured for the reserves and in the league and Challenge cup.

Bitsindou will go into the Arbroath squad for Saturday’s trip north to face Cove Rangers.