Dundee clash with Cove Rangers OFF as severe weather claims Dens Park fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s clash with Cove Rangers has been postponed.

The Dark Blues were set to face Cove at Dens Park on Saturday chasing their seventh win on the spin.

But after a Friday when doubts were cast on the fixture by a morning request for a pitch inspection by the club, the game finally fell victim to the weather in mid-afternoon, with stadium damage cited as the reason for its postponement.

Tomorrow’s cinch Championship match between Dundee and Cove Rangers has been postponed due to stadium damage caused by the severe weather #thedee pic.twitter.com/9WC4HEiolB — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 16, 2022

The Dark Blues started Friday by announcing they had requested an immediate pitch inspection from the SPFL, with concerns over the pitch, stadium and surrounding area mounting following heavy overnight snow.

The league responded by denying the request and instead setting a Saturday morning inspection.

Frustrated Dundee chiefs hit back with a statement explaining their concerns and revealing their belief the fixture would not go ahead.

And fears were eventually confirmed by a 3.30 statement in which the club announced the postponement of Saturday’s match.

Frozen pipes

Frozen pipes within Dens have caused havoc with water supply, while the pitch has been inundated with snow, despite the best efforts of groundsmen.

The club explained: “Despite our undersoil heating being on since Monday, the freezing conditions and last night’s heavy snowfall have meant that the pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk.

“Furthermore, the decision has already had to be made by the club that due to frozen pipes some stands would have to remain closed for tomorrow’s fixture if it went ahead.

“Our experienced ground staff have been hard at work this week but unfortunately, the unprecedented cold weather has meant that the surrounding areas inside and outside the stadium are also dangerous.”

The match will be rearranged in due course, with Dundee next in scheduled action away to Ayr United on December 23.