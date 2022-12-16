SPFL set Dundee pitch inspection for Saturday as frustrated club reveal belief Cove clash will be CANCELLED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

SPFL set Dundee pitch inspection for Saturday as frustrated club reveal belief Cove clash will be CANCELLED

By Sean Hamilton
December 16 2022, 10.47am Updated: December 16 2022, 1.51pm
Dundee's Dens Park in the snow. Image: Dave Young
Dundee's Dens Park in the snow. Image: Dave Young

Friday’s severe weather has plunged Dundee’s weekend clash with Cove Rangers into doubt.

The Dark Blues went to the SPFL on Friday to request an early pitch inspection as ongoing snow flurries continue to bombard Tayside.

That request has now been denied, with an inspection instead scheduled for Saturday morning at the league’s say-so, ahead of the club’s scheduled meeting with Cove.

Courier Sport understands Dens Park bosses are frustrated by the delay, with concerns over the pitch, stadium and surrounding area mounting.

And in a strongly worded statement, the club explained their reasons for believing Saturday’s clash will NOT take place.

It said: “Despite our undersoil heating being on since Monday, the freezing conditions and last night’s heavy snowfall have meant that the pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk.

“Furthermore, the decision has already had to be made by the club that due to frozen pipes some stands would have to remain closed for tomorrow’s fixture if it went ahead.

“Our experienced ground staff have been hard at work this week but unfortunately, the unprecedented cold weather has meant that the surrounding areas inside and outside the stadium are also dangerous.

SPFL delay

“We, therefore, requested an early pitch inspection to give supporters as much notice as possible as it’s our belief that this fixture will not go ahead.

“However, regrettably, the SPFL has decided to delay an inspection until tomorrow morning so we cannot give spectators as early a decision as we would have wished.

“We shall confirm the position with this fixture tomorrow morning.”

A video posted by the club on Twitter earlier on Friday showed the Dens Park pitch covered in snow, with a tractor parked on the track.

The Dark Blues are chasing their seventh victory on the trot in all competitions but may now have to wait until they travel to face Ayr United on December 23.

