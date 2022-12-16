SPFL set Dundee pitch inspection for Saturday as frustrated club reveal belief Cove clash will be CANCELLED

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friday’s severe weather has plunged Dundee’s weekend clash with Cove Rangers into doubt.

The Dark Blues went to the SPFL on Friday to request an early pitch inspection as ongoing snow flurries continue to bombard Tayside.

That request has now been denied, with an inspection instead scheduled for Saturday morning at the league’s say-so, ahead of the club’s scheduled meeting with Cove.

Courier Sport understands Dens Park bosses are frustrated by the delay, with concerns over the pitch, stadium and surrounding area mounting.

And in a strongly worded statement, the club explained their reasons for believing Saturday’s clash will NOT take place.

It said: “Despite our undersoil heating being on since Monday, the freezing conditions and last night’s heavy snowfall have meant that the pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk.

“Furthermore, the decision has already had to be made by the club that due to frozen pipes some stands would have to remain closed for tomorrow’s fixture if it went ahead.

“Our experienced ground staff have been hard at work this week but unfortunately, the unprecedented cold weather has meant that the surrounding areas inside and outside the stadium are also dangerous.

SPFL delay

“We, therefore, requested an early pitch inspection to give supporters as much notice as possible as it’s our belief that this fixture will not go ahead.

“However, regrettably, the SPFL has decided to delay an inspection until tomorrow morning so we cannot give spectators as early a decision as we would have wished.

“We shall confirm the position with this fixture tomorrow morning.”

A video posted by the club on Twitter earlier on Friday showed the Dens Park pitch covered in snow, with a tractor parked on the track.

The Dark Blues are chasing their seventh victory on the trot in all competitions but may now have to wait until they travel to face Ayr United on December 23.