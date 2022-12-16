Dundee team news: Dee stars set to return but key man ruled out for Cove Rangers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been given good news and bad news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Cove Rangers.

Injuries and illness have been a constant theme of his time in charge at Dens Park this season and this weekend will be no different.

A number of players have returned after seven were missing for last Thursday’s Challenge Cup clash at Falkirk.

However, despite top scorer Zach Robinson’s hamstring injury being on the mend, he won’t be one of them.

On top of injury woes, a sickness bug has dogged the Dundee squad. That is still around but now there’s the seasonal bugs to deal with, too.

“Mixed news as usual,” Bowyer said.

“Jordan Marshall is back training with us so that’s really good.

“He’s not had any side-affects from the injury so he is good to go.

“He’s been out a long time but I’m really pleased he’s back.

“Paul McGowan is making good progress, he’s had a full week running for the first time since he picked up the injury.

“Jordan McGhee missed Falkirk but he’s back, has trained all week.”

Bugs

Marshall has missed the last six matches with a knee injury while McGowan has been out for even longer with a similar problem.

On-loan striker Robinson has been out since tweaking a hamstring in a 1-0 win over Hamilton in November.

But his return will have to wait until the key clash with Ayr United next week.

Bowyer added: “Zach Robinson’s hamstring is making really good progress but he’s been struck by illness this week.

“He’ll still be missing.

“And we have one or two others who have picked up this bug that’s flying around now.

“We had a couple missing on Thursday but hopefully they’ll be back tomorrow.

“It’s a different bug now, we’ve got two bugs flying around.

“Some have sickness and a couple have a chest thing.”