Dundee determined to grab Christmas ‘carrot’ at Ayr, says skipper Ryan Sweeney

Dundee’s last trip to Ayr United dealt them a major early-season blow.

The Honest Men ran out 3-1 winners after coming from behind.

Tonight the Dark Blues have the opportunity to put that result right as they travel to Ayrshire for the second time this season.

However, skipper Ryan Sweeney insists Dundee are a completely different side to the one that was beaten in August.

And they intend to show that at the home of the league leaders.

“Obviously we were coming off the back of relegation and there were new players in the group, a new manager as well, so sometimes it doesn’t click straight away,” Sweeney said.

“We were still getting used to new ideas and were working on those on the training pitch still.

“It was August so it was still really early in the season.

“We are a different side since then.

“We have a bit of momentum with the run we’ve been on.

“That game in August and even the one at Dens Park will be completely different games to this one.

“Those games have been and gone and we have improved a lot since then.”

‘Carrot’

That improvement has seen Dundee move up to second place in the Championship table, just one point behind Ayr with a game in hand.

That means they could spend Christmas and New Year in top spot – if they can grab all three points at Somerset Park.

“That’s obviously a carrot for us,” Sweeney added.

“But we are definitely treating it as another game.

“If we were five or six points behind I’d be saying there is still a heck of a long way to go in the season and it’s no different.

“This league is mental, everyone is beating everyone and it’s so congested.

“Nothing will be decided tonight but for us it’s about showing what we’ve worked on and putting on a performance.”

Christmas ‘carnage’

Sweeney hopes to be able to put the feet up on Christmas Day content in the knowledge Dundee are still on their impressive recent run of form.

That will be a unique experience for the 25-year-old who has spent the majority of his career in the English lower leagues.

Usually the festive period is the busiest of the season. This season’s Championship schedule, though, sees nine days between games.

And phonecalls with his brother Dan at English League Two high-flyers Stevenage have reinforced the differences between leagues.

“It’s strange because down south it’s so busy,” Sweeney added.

“I spoke to my brother and Stevenage are playing on the 27th, 30th and 2nd.

“Down there I’ve always been used to it being carnage at this time of year.

“This year for the first time I’ll be able to half-enjoy Christmas Day with family and things.

“We’ll focus on the game first and then we can enjoy that.”