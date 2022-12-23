New powerchair for Arbroath fundraiser repays decades of volunteer work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath volunteer with a muscle-weakening illness has had her kindness repaid with a new powerchair.

Brenda Ross has dedicated her life to helping others, leading her friends to return the kindness by raising money for a special wheelchair, just in time for Christmas.

It will give the 61-year-old, who has needed a wheelchair for 40 years after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy 50 years ago, more mobility and freedom.

In just under five weeks £18,000 has been raised.

While the push is on to raise a further £6,000 to meet the total bill, the company providing the chair has agreed Brenda can have it now.

Power chair is ‘best Christmas present ever’ for Brenda Ross

Brenda says she is completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown to her.

She said: “This is the best Christmas present ever.

“It’s going to change my life and mean I will get my mobility and freedom back.

“I am amazed and overwhelmed and so grateful to everyone who has made this possible.”

Brenda was diagnosed with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy – a group of diseases that cause weakness and wasting of arm and leg muscles – at the age of 11.

She now uses a ventilator full-time and needs 24-hour care, while spending up to 18 hours per day in a wheelchair.

Despite Brenda’s health difficulties, the 61-year-old has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities including Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

She was also awarded an MBE for services to further education while working at Dundee and Angus College.

Brenda’s Buddies

The chair Brenda was using was no longer fit for use so a group, calling themselves Brenda’s Buddies, launched an online fundraiser to buy the new chair.

Organiser Yvonne Cargill, a former colleague of Brenda’s, says that the response in the past five weeks has been phenomenal with over £9,000 raised online and more from other avenues.

The final price of the powerchair is £24,214 which includes insurance and extended warranty.

Yvonne said: “There have also been other events taking place as Brenda’s Buddies stepped up the fundraising.

“Charitable trusts have also helped provide significant amounts to add to the total which is now just over £18,000.

“This is just incredible in such a short space of time.”

Final push needed to reach target

She added: “The company who supplied her new powerchair have agreed the final payment can be made the first week of January.

“Brenda’s wheels are now here and have given her a new lease of life and mobility. ”

“We just need a last push to get to the total before the end of December.

“The generosity shown by everyone so far has been amazing. We are so grateful.”