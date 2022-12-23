New powerchair for Arbroath fundraiser repays decades of volunteer work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New powerchair for Arbroath fundraiser repays decades of volunteer work

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 23 2022, 8.04am
Brenda Ross in her new chair with fundraisers, Yvonne Cargill, John Naysmith (left) and Danny Gentles (right). Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DCThomson
Brenda Ross in her new chair with fundraisers, Yvonne Cargill, John Naysmith (left) and Danny Gentles (right). Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DCThomson

An Arbroath volunteer with a muscle-weakening illness has had her kindness repaid with a new powerchair.

Brenda Ross has dedicated her life to helping others, leading her friends to return the kindness by raising money for a special wheelchair, just in time for Christmas.

It will give the 61-year-old, who has needed a wheelchair for 40 years after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy 50 years ago, more mobility and freedom.

In just under five weeks £18,000 has been raised.

Brenda Ross in her new chair with fundraisers, from left, Danny Gentles, John Naysmith and Yvonne Cargill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.

While the push is on to raise a further £6,000 to meet the total bill, the company providing the chair has agreed Brenda can have it now.

Power chair is ‘best Christmas present ever’ for Brenda Ross

Brenda says she is completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown to her.

She said: “This is the best Christmas present ever.

“It’s going to change my life and mean I will get my mobility and freedom back.

“I am amazed and overwhelmed and so grateful to everyone who has made this possible.”

Brenda was diagnosed with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy – a group of diseases that cause weakness and wasting of arm and leg muscles – at the age of 11.

She now uses a ventilator full-time and needs 24-hour care, while spending up to 18 hours per day in a wheelchair.

Brenda said the new chair will make a massive difference to her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

Despite Brenda’s health difficulties, the 61-year-old has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities including Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

She was also awarded an MBE for services to further education while working at Dundee and Angus College.

Brenda’s Buddies

The chair Brenda was using was no longer fit for use so a group, calling themselves Brenda’s Buddies,  launched an online fundraiser to buy the new chair.

Organiser Yvonne Cargill, a former colleague of Brenda’s, says that the response in the past five weeks has been phenomenal with over £9,000 raised online and more from other avenues.

The final price of the powerchair is £24,214 which includes insurance and extended warranty.

Yvonne said: “There have also been other events taking place as Brenda’s Buddies stepped up the fundraising.

‘Brenda’s Buddies’ helped fundraise for her new chair.  Image: Mhairi Edwards /DC Thomson

“Charitable trusts have also helped provide significant amounts to add to the total which is now just over £18,000.

“This is just incredible in such a short space of time.”

Final push needed to reach target

She added: “The company who supplied her new powerchair have agreed the final payment can be made the first week of January.

“Brenda’s wheels are now here and have given her a new lease of life and mobility. ”

“We just need a last push to get to the total before the end of December.

“The generosity shown by everyone so far has been amazing. We are so grateful.”

