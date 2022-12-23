Pictures as hundreds of kids meet Santa and real-life reindeer at Blairgowrie Fire Station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of children were treated to a gift from Santa and even met real-life reindeer as Blairgowrie Fire Station opened its doors.

For the second Christmas running a drive-thru took place at the station, with Charles Scrimgeour dressing up as Santa.

It is a role the firefighter has adopted in Christmas parties at the station for the past 20 years.

These were previously held inside the West George Street building but this year there was a repeat of the drive-thru that first took place in 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

Alongside Santa were five elves who also work in the Blairgowrie station. The reindeer were provided by Aylswood Rare Breeds.

Those without access to a vehicle hopped on to the station’s Christmas tuk tuk and were taken through the drive thru.

Overall, 18 of the station’s 20 firefighters were involved in the event.

Safety events

The occasion was the culmination of the fire station’s winter safety programme.

This included ‘coffee with the crew’, which invited the local community into the station to combat social isolation, food, and fuel poverty.

Staff have also been raising funds and donating toys to underprivileged families.

In last year’s drive thru around 250 gifts were handed out and visitors generously raised £568 for The Firefighters Charity.

Local businesses donated money, gifts, and decorations for this year’s drive-thru.

These included Robertsons Dairy, Outdoor Explore, Mel Environmental Solutions, Sidlaw Tank Services, Wester Essendy Christmas Trees, Mantalk, Aylswood Rare Breeds and Tesco Blairgowrie.

Paul Smith, watch commander at Blairgowrie Fire Station, said: “Throughout all our winter safety initiatives we deliver a fire safety message, discussing fire safety in the home and signposting the local community to our partner agencies.”

All pictures by Phil Hannah