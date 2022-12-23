Man, 32, charged after pensioner assaulted near Dundee primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man, 32, charged after pensioner assaulted near Dundee primary school

By Laura Devlin
December 23 2022, 10.58am
Scotston Gardens. Image: Google Maps.
Scotston Gardens. Image: Google Maps.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on a pensioner near a Dundee primary school.

The 82-year-old man was attacked on Scotston Gardens at around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

In an appeal for witnesses, police said the driver of a grey BMW had exited his vehicle before assaulting the pensioner, near Craigiebarns Primary School.

He was then taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged before being released. He will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The incident was initially reported as as a hit-and-run but police later said it was an assault.



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal in relation to an 82-year-old man being assaulted on Scotston Gardens in Dundee, we can confirm that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“The incident happened around 3.35pm on Wednesday, 21 December.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

