Man, 32, charged after pensioner assaulted near Dundee primary school

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on a pensioner near a Dundee primary school.

The 82-year-old man was attacked on Scotston Gardens at around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

In an appeal for witnesses, police said the driver of a grey BMW had exited his vehicle before assaulting the pensioner, near Craigiebarns Primary School.

He was then taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged before being released. He will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The incident was initially reported as as a hit-and-run but police later said it was an assault.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal in relation to an 82-year-old man being assaulted on Scotston Gardens in Dundee, we can confirm that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“The incident happened around 3.35pm on Wednesday, 21 December.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”