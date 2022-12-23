Margaret Muir obituary: Son’s tribute to mum who devoted working life to teaching in Angus and Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Margaret Muir, who devoted her working life to primary school teaching in Angus and Dundee, has died aged 84.

She taught first at Hayshead in Arbroath but the majority of her career was spent at Downfield in Dundee.

Margaret was known for taking on responsibilities and led the school netball team, played piano at services and served as EIS representative.

She was born in Monfieth in 1938.

Her father came from Fern in Angus and her mother was from Monifieth.

She grew up living close to aunts and uncles and also spent happy times at the farm of a paternal aunt and uncle in the Mearrns.

After primary education in Monifieth, Margaret went to Arbroath High School.

She left at the end of fifth year to go to teacher training college in Dundee before beginning her career at Hayshead.

In 1961, during a visit to the Palais ballroom in Dundee, she met her future husband, Alex.

Marriage

They married in 1963, set up home in Dundee and had two of a family, Graeme and Lynne.

Marriage and motherhood interrupted her teaching career during the 1960s but in the early 1970s she was tempted back into teaching, this time at Downfield.

Her son Graeme said: “She inspired the respect of her peers, her pupils and their parents.

“Even late in life, 30 years since she last taught, former pupils would stop her for a chat; a chat she was happy to have.”

Margaret took early retirement and together with Alex was able to pursue their passion for travel.

Both were enthusiastic drivers and explored Scotland widely from the 1960s onwards.

Graeme said: “The ambition behind mum’s early retirement worked out successfully in practice.

“Mum and dad had a further 30 years together, during the first 20 of which they remained fit enough to carry through mum’s hopes of travel.”

Her favourite destinations were a west coast cottage in Scotland; a cottage in the Cotswolds with easy access to Bristol and Bath, and trips to Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Margaret was predeceased by Alex in 2020 and is survived by Graeme and Lynne and grandchildren Jenny and Katie.

