Christmas has come early for pupils in Kirriemuir after two schools were forced to close on Friday.

Both Webster’s High School and Southmuir Primary School, which are attached, were unable to open due to a heating fault.

A spokesperson from Angus Council said: “The schools are closed as there is no heating or hot water.”

It is understood repairs are already under way.

Pupils at other Angus schools will still have to wait a little longer for their holidays, as all other Angus schools remain open.