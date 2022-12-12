When do school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross start and finish?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When do school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross start and finish?

By Cheryl Peebles
December 12 2022, 11.30am Updated: December 15 2022, 10.00am
School's out for Christmas soon - here is when they break off and return.
Excited children are nearing the end of term – but what day do they finish for school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross?

Here we have the dates schools break off in each area and when pupils return in the new year.

During the last few days of term there will be the usual flurry of parties, nativity plays, shows and concerts – and this year parents can join in the excitement in person rather than virtually with the lifting of Covid visitor restrictions.

Then the countdown is on until pupils break off to celebrate Christmas and New Year and enjoy a break of at least a fortnight.

School Christmas holidays start first in Fife, followed Dundee and Perth and Kinross and finally Angus.

These are the last days of term in each area:

  • Fife – Wednesday, December 21, normal closing time
  • Dundee – Thursday, December 22, 12pm
  • Perth and Kinross – Thursday, December 22, lunchtime
  • Angus – Friday December 23, normal closing time of 1.20pm for secondary schools and 3pm for primary schools

Children return to school on:

  • Fife – Thursday, January 5
  • Dundee – Monday, January 9
  • Perth and Kinross – Monday, January 9
  • Angus – Monday, January 9

Mid-term break

And don’t forget that five or six weeks later they will have another short holiday, with the February mid-term break.

To help you keep track of when the school holidays are in your area we have easy-to-read and printer-friendly holiday calendars.

On a similar theme, we provide a weekly update of the primary school lunch menus so you can quickly check which of the four (or two in Fife) menus are being served in the days ahead.

You can find both of these handy resources and more in our Schools Hub in the education section of The Courier and Evening Telegraph website.

