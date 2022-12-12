When do school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross start and finish?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excited children are nearing the end of term – but what day do they finish for school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross?

Here we have the dates schools break off in each area and when pupils return in the new year.

During the last few days of term there will be the usual flurry of parties, nativity plays, shows and concerts – and this year parents can join in the excitement in person rather than virtually with the lifting of Covid visitor restrictions.

Then the countdown is on until pupils break off to celebrate Christmas and New Year and enjoy a break of at least a fortnight.

School Christmas holidays start first in Fife, followed Dundee and Perth and Kinross and finally Angus.

These are the last days of term in each area:

Fife – Wednesday, December 21, normal closing time

Dundee – Thursday, December 22, 12pm

Perth and Kinross – Thursday, December 22, lunchtime

Angus – Friday December 23, normal closing time of 1.20pm for secondary schools and 3pm for primary schools

Children return to school on:

Fife – Thursday, January 5

Dundee – Monday, January 9

Perth and Kinross – Monday, January 9

Angus – Monday, January 9

Mid-term break

And don’t forget that five or six weeks later they will have another short holiday, with the February mid-term break.

To help you keep track of when the school holidays are in your area we have easy-to-read and printer-friendly holiday calendars.

On a similar theme, we provide a weekly update of the primary school lunch menus so you can quickly check which of the four (or two in Fife) menus are being served in the days ahead.

You can find both of these handy resources and more in our Schools Hub in the education section of The Courier and Evening Telegraph website.