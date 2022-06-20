Printer-friendly calendars for the 2022/23 Tayside and Fife school holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holidays 2022/23 for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

As well as listing the dates for each local authority area, we have created printer-friendly school holiday calendars which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

As well as the main autumn, Christmas, spring and summer holidays our calendars include the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access the printer-friendly versions simply click on the link below the blackboard graphic for your area.

Dundee school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Dundee

Angus school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Angus

Fife school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Fife

Perth and Kinross school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Perth and Kinross

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information in the schools hub section of The Courier’s education page, including primary school menus which are updated weekly and guides to applying for school places.

To keep up with all our schools and family news you can also sign up for the weekly newsletter from the Schools and Family team by entering your email address at the top of this article.