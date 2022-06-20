Printer-friendly calendars for the 2022/23 Tayside and Fife school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Printer-friendly calendars for the 2022/23 Tayside and Fife school holidays

By Cheryl Peebles
June 20 2022, 3.36pm
Download and print our school holiday calendars for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife..
Download and print our school holiday calendars for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife..

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holidays 2022/23 for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

As well as listing the dates for each local authority area, we have created printer-friendly school holiday calendars which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

As well as the main autumn, Christmas, spring and summer holidays our calendars include the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access the printer-friendly versions simply click on the link below the blackboard graphic for your area.

Dundee school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Dundee

Angus school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Angus

Fife school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Fife

Perth and Kinross school holidays 2022/23

Printer-friendly calendar – Perth and Kinross

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information in the schools hub section of The Courier’s education page, including primary school menus which are updated weekly and guides to applying for school places.

To keep up with all our schools and family news you can also sign up for the weekly newsletter from the Schools and Family team by entering your email address at the top of this article.

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross – updated weekly

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier