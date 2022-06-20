Forfar complete double signing with defensive duo returning to Station Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Forfar complete double signing with defensive duo returning to Station Park

By Scott Lorimer
June 20 2022, 3.41pm Updated: June 20 2022, 4.47pm
Roberto Nditi has rejoined Forfar on a two-year deal
Roberto Nditi has rejoined Forfar on a two-year deal

Forfar Athletic have completed a double signing as boss Gary Irvine strengthens his squad ahead of the new League Two campaign.

The Loons have welcomed the return of defenders Roberto Nditi and Tomas Brindley.

Both have penned two-year deals, keeping them at Station Park until the summer of 2024.

Brindley returns to the Loons after spending the second half of last season on loan from Kilmarnock.

He made 14 appearances for Gary Irvine’s side after joining from the Ayrshire side in January.

The club say the 20-year-old turned down offers elsewhere to join up with the Angus side.

Nditi, meanwhile rejoins the team after spending last season with Queen of the South in the Championship.

The former Reading kid spent the second half of the 2020/21 season with the Loons making 11 appearances, including a man of the match performance against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

Forfar supporters will likely get their first glimpse of Nditi in person in the side’s friendly with Dunfermline on June 28.

Nditi will take over the number two jersey, following the departure of Ross Meechan.

Brindley will wear the number three.

Following the departure of their skipper Meechan to Darvel, boss Gary Irvine highlighted the full-back position as a priority.

Both of the latest Loon recruits will give their side an option down either flank.

Gary Irvine ready to pull on boots once more as Forfar boss targets League Two title

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]