Forfar complete double signing with defensive duo returning to Station Park

Forfar Athletic have completed a double signing as boss Gary Irvine strengthens his squad ahead of the new League Two campaign.

The Loons have welcomed the return of defenders Roberto Nditi and Tomas Brindley.

Both have penned two-year deals, keeping them at Station Park until the summer of 2024.

Brindley returns to the Loons after spending the second half of last season on loan from Kilmarnock.

🖋| Welcome back to the Loons Tomas Brindley! Tomas will wear No: 3️⃣ this season. 🗓 Age: 20

🏋‍♂️ Position: Defender

He made 14 appearances for Gary Irvine’s side after joining from the Ayrshire side in January.

The club say the 20-year-old turned down offers elsewhere to join up with the Angus side.

Nditi, meanwhile rejoins the team after spending last season with Queen of the South in the Championship.

The former Reading kid spent the second half of the 2020/21 season with the Loons making 11 appearances, including a man of the match performance against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

Forfar supporters will likely get their first glimpse of Nditi in person in the side’s friendly with Dunfermline on June 28.

Nditi will take over the number two jersey, following the departure of Ross Meechan.

Brindley will wear the number three.

Following the departure of their skipper Meechan to Darvel, boss Gary Irvine highlighted the full-back position as a priority.

Both of the latest Loon recruits will give their side an option down either flank.