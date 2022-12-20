GEORGE CRAN: Dundee at Ayr United is perfect TV spectacle for Championship – so why haven’t BBC bothered to cover it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s very easy to throw about the phrase ‘biggest game of the season’.

I’ve done it a couple of times already this term, I think.

It loses meaning the more it’s used, so I’ll try to avoid it this week.

But Friday night is pretty big for Dundee, Ayr and the rest of the Championship.

The top two are facing off in the festive season in what is the last match of 2022.

A perfect opportunity for either side to set themselves up for the promotion run-in in the New Year.

So why have the BBC not bothered to cover the game?

What’s the point in covering the Championship without putting on the biggest, most enticing games?

No-brainer

Once the season began and it was obvious Ayr weren’t going to be an early-season flash in the pan, it seems like a no-brainer that the match between the league leaders and the club with probably the biggest following would be ideal for TV coverage.

I don’t understand why you bother to spend money and cover the second tier if you do it in such a half-a***d manner.

The only two matches selected for BBC Scotland coverage at the moment are Dundee at Raith and Ayr at Cove, both in January.

So it’s obvious those two are the teams to watch right now.

And it’s already on a Friday night.

Anyway, I’m glad I’ll be there to watch it in person and I hope there’s plenty in the stands doing the same.

It’s just a big shame people who can’t make the long journey in winter won’t be able to just switch on the telly to see ONE of the key clashes of the season.

(I really had to work very hard there not to call it the biggest match of the

season…)

Dundee turnaround

But, anyway, rant about the TV coverage of Scottish football over. For this week anyway.

Though Saturday’s call-off against Cove Rangers was far from ideal for Dundee, they couldn’t ask for better form going into this game.

Considering the position they found themselves in at the end of October after a 2-2 draw at Queen’s Park, it’s been quite a turnaround for Gary Bowyer and his side.

They were in sixth spot after that game at Ochilview.

Now, victory on Friday will send them top of the league at Christmas with a game in hand on the Honest Men.

That’s the perfect set-up to head into 2023.

The league campaign will only be halfway through but imagine the buzz the players will have over Christmas and New Year…

The fact football folk will actually get time off over the festive period is remarkable in itself.

No Boxing Day game will mean they can actually enjoy a bit of time with their families, if they like that sort of thing anyway!

If Dundee can head into 2023 having won seven matches in a row, after enjoying a bit of downtime at Christmas, and ready to face what comes in the New Year, then I’d say there’s no stopping them.

Maybe it IS the biggest match of the season after all?