LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s momentum won’t have waned ahead of huge Ayr clash despite Cove call-off

In the run Dundee are on they certainly did not want an unplanned day off on Saturday.

Especially with league leaders Ayr United in action while they took an enforced break.

They could have been heading into Friday night’s big game four points behind the Honest Men through no fault of their own.

The pressure would have been on big time if that was the case.

Seeing Ayr get beat though will have been a major boost to the confidence at Dens Park.

FT| Partick Thistle 3 v 2 Ayr United FULL TIME: A shaky six minutes added, but it's a huge three points thanks to Milne, Graham, and Lawless.#PTFCvAUFC #WeAreThistle pic.twitter.com/Xp9BV4yvFV — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) December 17, 2022

The door has opened for the Dark Blues to go top of the league with a game in hand over Christmas.

If that’s not a carrot, I don’t know what is.

Doubly determined

If I was a Dundee defender right now I know I’d be doubly determined to ensure what happened the last time the sides met at Somerset Park doesn’t happen again.

They got turned over by Lee Bullen’s side with Dipo Akinyemi dominating.

The Dark Blues backline will be desperate to put that right.

And they have shown in recent weeks they can defend well in this division.

It promises to be a huge game.

Dundee will be going into it with confidence knowing they are playing well.

Ayr not so much after the weekend result.

This is a serious chance for Gary Bowyer’s team.