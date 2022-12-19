LEE WILKIE: Why Livi call-off was last thing Dundee United needed and what to watch out for in Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Why Livi call-off was last thing Dundee United needed and what to watch out for in Hearts clash

By Lee Wilkie
December 19 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 20 2022, 9.31am
Dundee United manager Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Dundee United manager Liam Fox. Image: SNS

Saturday’s call off at Livingston was the last thing Dundee United needed.

In the position they find themselves in at the foot of the Premiership table, they’ll have been chomping at the bit to get back out there to do something about it.

After a five week break where they have no possibility of changing the league table, the Tangerines would have been laser-focused solely on how to beat Livingston.

It’s a game I would have put into the must-win category.

Though there wouldn’t have been any momentum from results, a few weeks working together away from the usual pressure of a season would have built a togetherness among the players.

Now, though, the dynamic has changed and it’s not great for Liam Fox and his side.

Different kettle of fish

Livi are a good team and tough to beat but Hearts are a different kettle of fish.

They will require a completely different tactical plan than the one they’ve been working on over the past few weeks.

It’s now gone from a must-win game facing a team the Tangerines would fancy their chances against to a clash where a draw is probably a good result.

There are a couple of absolutely massive games to come afterwards with Ross County and St Johnstone to come either side of New Year.

But there can’t be any thinking of those ones yet.

Dundee United were beaten 4-1 the last time they faced Hearts. Image: SNS.

It’s easy to fall into that trap, though.

But when you are bottom of the league like United are, you have to put absolutely everything into every chance to get points on the board.

I’ve written before about how incredibly difficult it can be to claw things back when you get cut adrift.

So games being off hurts the Tangerines more than any other team because the chance to do just that is taken away.

Cobwebs

There’s more on top of that as well because the Jambos have had a game under their belts, a good performance and result too in defeating Kilmarnock.

They’ve had the chance to shake off the cobwebs, get some match sharpness while United have been unable to do that.

That’s an advantage for Robbie Neilson’s team.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will return to old club Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS.

You can train all you want, play as many friendlies as you want but there’s no substitute for gaining match sharpness in a competitive league match.

Early test

The silver lining to all these clouds is that we’ve seen a few times this season when United have been up against it, they’ve pulled out a big performance – look at Aberdeen and Hibs at Tannadice.

So there has to be a bit of confidence taken from those memories as well as all the work they’ve been doing over the break.

My hope is that lack of sharpness doesn’t show in the early moments of the match.

If they do and Hearts take advantage it could be a really tough afternoon for United.

That call off is damaging to the Tangerines in more than one way.

But they can’t afford excuses now – points are all that matter.

Tags

Conversation

