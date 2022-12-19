Perth chef Praveen Kumar serves up free Christmas Day lunch to families in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bringing part of his Indian culture to Perth, chef Praveen Kumar will offer free Christmas Day lunch to families who can’t afford a meal this year.

The owner of Tabla, Kumar’s Curry Club and Indian Cook School wants to bring the Perthshire community together by doing his bit this Christmas.

Inspired by Indian custom and culture, and his parents, he will be serving up 200 dishes from his restaurant on South Street alongside his family this Christmas Day from 11am to 1pm.

“We’re quite fortunate back home, so every Christmas my parents feed a lot of people,” he explains.

“The whole community is important, not just family, so from this year we’re going make it a tradition that we celebrate with the Perthshire people.

“The way economic circumstances are going now, what better time than this? A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet with the gas, electricity and food prices going up.

“We decided to do our best for the community, follow family tradition and put smiles on people’s faces.”

Free Christmas Day lunch in Perth

Alongside his wife Swarna, their two daughters, some of his staff and their families, Praveen will be handing out pakoras and biryani for families to enjoy at home.

The chef will be using vegetables grown in Coupar Angus and has something for everyone on offer.

Praveen says: “We’ve got carrots, potatoes, beetroots and other vegetables from our greenhouse to make the pakoras.

“For the main course we’re going make a biryani, that’s everyone’s favourite.

“We also have a vegetarian and vegan alternative, and gluten free and dairy free options, for people with dietaries.

“Just to make sure if someone comes to the door, I don’t disappoint them.”

In India, he would be bringing a chicken and eggs to the celebrations in exchange for food. But in Perth he’s simplifying the tradition by putting out a donation box where people can give if they’re able.

The money collected on Christmas Day will be donated to Children in Need. Any leftovers will be given to Leatham4All.

Tabla will be open for free Christmas Day lunch collections from 11am to 1pm on Sunday 25 December at 173 South Street, Perth, PH2 8NY.