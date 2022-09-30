Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone, reveals Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton was a double-winning hero in his first spell with St Johnstone.

And he played an important part in securing the Perth club’s Premiership status in his second.

But recruiting the former Scotland under-21 international on a permanent deal from Rangers for a third stint at McDiarmid Park was never a realistic option, manager Callum Davidson revealed.

Davidson, who knows Middleton will be a danger man for Dundee United in Saints’ Saturday clash with the bottom of the Premiership side, said: “We obviously know what Glenn can do.

Just UNSTOPPABLE! 🚀 Glenn Middleton wins Goal of the Season for 2020/21. https://t.co/W7l8HDRveo pic.twitter.com/bmzJ5T2G5c — St. Johnstone F.C. News ✯✯ (@sjfcnews) May 21, 2021

“I really like him as player.

“At times he produced moments of magic for us. Hopefully he won’t do that on Saturday.

“We weren’t able to go back in for him in the summer.”

It will be Middleton’s first time facing Saints as a United player, with the same being the case the other way around for ex-Tannadice striker Nicky Clark.

“For Nicky going back to Dundee United it’s a similar story to Glenn,” said Davidson.

“He had a good time there. I’m sure he’ll get a good reception and hopefully for me he’ll put in a top performance against them.”