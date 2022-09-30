Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone, reveals Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone, reveals Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
September 30 2022, 10.26pm
Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Glenn Middleton was a double-winning hero in his first spell with St Johnstone.

And he played an important part in securing the Perth club’s Premiership status in his second.

But recruiting the former Scotland under-21 international on a permanent deal from Rangers for a third stint at McDiarmid Park was never a realistic option, manager Callum Davidson revealed.

Davidson, who knows Middleton will be a danger man for Dundee United in Saints’ Saturday clash with the bottom of the Premiership side, said: “We obviously know what Glenn can do.

“I really like him as player.

“At times he produced moments of magic for us. Hopefully he won’t do that on Saturday.

“We weren’t able to go back in for him in the summer.”

It will be Middleton’s first time facing Saints as a United player, with the same being the case the other way around for ex-Tannadice striker Nicky Clark.

“For Nicky going back to Dundee United it’s a similar story to Glenn,” said Davidson.

“He had a good time there. I’m sure he’ll get a good reception and hopefully for me he’ll put in a top performance against them.”

4

