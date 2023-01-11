Raith Rovers deal with Hong Kong-based firm ‘completely dead’ as talks with Scottish businessmen continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers deal with Hong Kong-based firm ‘completely dead’ as talks with Scottish businessmen continue

By Craig Cairns
January 11 2023, 2.50pm Updated: January 11 2023, 3.47pm
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald.
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald.

A takeover of Raith Rovers by Silverbear Capital is ‘dead in the water’.

The Hong Kong-based investment firm are now said to be interested in other clubs both north and south of the border.

Rovers owner John Sim last month appealed for new investors, though he is willing to sell his majority stake should the right offer materialise.

Talks are continuing to progress with a group of unnamed Scottish businessmen, but there will be no deal with Silverbear.

Speaking to Fife Today, club chairman Steven MacDonald said: “The talks with Silverbear are completely dead.

MacDonald said the deal is ‘dead in the water’. Image: SNS.

“I have had notification from (Silverbear advisor) Mike Dellios stating he won’t be talking further so as far as that’s concerned, I’m quite happy.

“I don’t think they’re the right people to get involved with.

“I think Mike has been unprofessional with the way he’s gone about things.

‘No meat on the bone’

“I didn’t think there was any substance in what he was saying.

“I’m glad the deal hasn’t gone through and we are happy to move on and speak to other possible investors.

“From speaking to the guys representing Silver Bear, there was just not enough meat on the bone, not enough knowledge regarding where the money was coming from.

“John Sim had asked for proof of funds and as far as I’m concerned he never saw anything.”

The newspaper also reported that Dellios, who is also CEO of EVRO Football Pro academy, accused Rovers of failing to keep up their end of the bargain.

The Swiss national said the arrangement was for Raith to sign three of his players in this transfer window.

“For four months these players trained with Raith, played (in bounce matches) against Hibs, Alloa and Airdrie, always top performing and then Raith said the deals weren’t happening,” said Dellios.

“The players could have gone to another Championship club but we told them to stay with us, as we were going to give them a chance in January.

“There was a Scottish League One club and a club in England [who were also interested] but because they were living in Glasgow we told the players to stay at Raith.”

Sim to give interview

Sim is due to travel back to Thailand, where he is based, in the coming days.

Earlier in the week he gave an interview to Raith TV which is due to be broadcast on Thursday.

Last week Rovers issued a stinging rebuttal of Dellios’ claims after the club was accused of “a lack of corporate social responsibility by the management”.

A club source responded: “During these discussions it also became evident that Mr Dellios vision was not beholding of our club values nor was his conduct supportive of the standards generally accepted within Scottish Football.”

