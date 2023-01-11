Striking secondary teachers give Education Secretary ‘poor’ report card at her Fife office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striking secondary teachers give Education Secretary ‘poor’ report card at her Fife office

By Debbie Clarke
January 11 2023, 2.51pm Updated: January 11 2023, 3.11pm
A delegation of teachers from NASUWT union arrived at the Fife office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville to deliver a 'poor' report card. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson


Teachers have issued Scotland’s Education Secretary with a poor report card as secondary schools shut due to strike action.

Members of the NASUWT union gathered outside Shirley-Anne Somerville’s constituency office in Dunfermline this morning to urge her to do more to improve the current pay offer on the table.



The protest came as secondary schools closed across Tayside and Fife as teachers took to picket lines in a second day of strike action.

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, said the 5% being offered to teachers is not enough when inflation is over 10%.

Call for serious negotiations to end strike

Report cards handed in to Ms Somerville suggested her mathematical skills need improvement –  Mr Corbett said a “5% pay offer when inflation is over 10% does not exactly add up”.

Mike Corbett (NASUWT national official for Scotland). Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

He said: “We are standing here six weeks after the last pay offer with no improved offer, despite government and employers saying they don’t want more teacher strikes.

“We want to get into some serious negotiations to try and end this dispute.”

Mr Corbett said the union is not suggesting teachers deserve more money than other council workers, but its job is to try to get the best deal for its members.

He hopes an improved pay offer may be on the table by the end of this week.

Some teachers choosing between ‘heating and eating’

One Fife secondary school teacher protesting at the constituency office said: “We want to let the SNP know that we are not happy with the offers we have been given.

“Our wages are not rising with inflation and we feel teachers shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating – some teachers are.”

She said teachers wages ‘prop up’ the kids in school with many having to buy their own resources for children in classrooms.

She added: “Funding for schools is not good – we need more funding and it is the kids who are suffering.”

Ms Somerville has said she will leave “no stone unturned” to bring an end to the teacher strikes.

However, she also said some distance remained between the two sides in the pay dispute.

She told MSPs that “no-one wants to see strike action in our schools” but that compromise was necessary for a resolution.

